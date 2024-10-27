The Best Seasonings For Grilled Chicken, According To A Grill Master
If you want to know how to grill chicken the right way, experts say you should focus on seasoning your meat before it hits the grates. But not all seasonings are made equal, and there's more to it than just salt and pepper. According to Silvio Correa, a Brazilian grill master, private chef, and catering director of Tropicali Brazilian Kitchen, "A Brazilian-style seasoning blend, with garlic, paprika, cumin, oregano, and a hint of chili powder, creates a robust flavor profile."
Among the many spice blends from around the world is Brazil's tempero baiano, which typically incorporates these same spices (like this Brazilian seasoning blend from Merchant Spice Co.). Hailing from Brazil's northern state of Bahia, tempero baiano recipes vary, but most versions aim for a complex profile that balances herbal aromatics, savory spices, and a touch of heat, similar to the blend recommended by Correa.
While regular paprika works in most cases, it's also a good idea to keep some smoked paprika on hand for any grilling session. "Adding a touch of smoked paprika gives the chicken a rich, smoky flavor without overpowering it," adds Correa. This McCormick smoked paprika works great if you want a small size and don't have a particular brand in mind already.
Get creative with grilled chicken seasoning
Silvio Correa's recommendation for a Brazilian-style seasoning blend should do the trick for most grilled meats, but there are some potentially surprising spices that can make your grilled chicken stand out. "An overlooked seasoning that works surprisingly well is cinnamon — just a pinch can give your chicken a slightly sweet, aromatic quality, pairing well with fall flavors," Correa says.
We've dug into a baked chicken with cinnamon dish before, so we have no doubt a touch of cinnamon on grilled chicken would really make it pop. You can even make your grilled chicken fall-themed with the right ingredients — incorporate your favorite autumnal flavors like allspice or an apple cider marinade or finish it off with homemade cranberry sauce.
Grilled chicken seasoned with a pinch of cinnamon will pair well with most classic sides, like mashed potatoes or grilled veggies. But if you lean more into the fall flavor profile, you could give it a gourmet touch with complementary sides like sweet potatoes or wild rice, or roast vegetables like eggplant or squash. If you have chicken to grill but are still coming up short on dinner ideas, check out our eight best grilled chicken recipes to spark your creativity.