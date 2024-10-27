The Best Seasonings For Grilled Chicken, According To A Grill Master

If you want to know how to grill chicken the right way, experts say you should focus on seasoning your meat before it hits the grates. But not all seasonings are made equal, and there's more to it than just salt and pepper. According to Silvio Correa, a Brazilian grill master, private chef, and catering director of Tropicali Brazilian Kitchen, "A Brazilian-style seasoning blend, with garlic, paprika, cumin, oregano, and a hint of chili powder, creates a robust flavor profile."

Among the many spice blends from around the world is Brazil's tempero baiano, which typically incorporates these same spices (like this Brazilian seasoning blend from Merchant Spice Co.). Hailing from Brazil's northern state of Bahia, tempero baiano recipes vary, but most versions aim for a complex profile that balances herbal aromatics, savory spices, and a touch of heat, similar to the blend recommended by Correa.

While regular paprika works in most cases, it's also a good idea to keep some smoked paprika on hand for any grilling session. "Adding a touch of smoked paprika gives the chicken a rich, smoky flavor without overpowering it," adds Correa. This McCormick smoked paprika works great if you want a small size and don't have a particular brand in mind already.