6 Stores That Are Putting Limits On Egg Purchases

In a time of skyrocketing egg prices (a trend expected to last throughout 2025), consumers are facing yet another hurdle where this beloved breakfast staple is concerned. The avian flu outbreak, which led to the deaths or culling of over 40 million egg-producing birds in 2024 alone, has caused supply shortfalls. As a result, many major retailers are imposing restrictions on how many eggs a customer can buy during a single shopping trip. Trader Joe's, Walmart, Whole Foods, Costco, Kroger, and Aldi are among the chains implementing these policies. Some stores, like Trader Joe's, imposed a sweeping limit, while in other cases, the scope is more limited.

The situation has spurred frustration and panic buying, as illustrated by a Reddit post that claimed a person attempted to purchase 216 eggs during one shopping trip. Others have resorted to more drastic and dastardly measures, such as the theft of 100,000 eggs in Pennsylvania. These recent events reinforce the notion that truth is often stranger than fiction. While there's no telling how this crisis will evolve over the coming months, we're here to help shed some light on how stores are responding.