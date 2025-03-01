Copycat Dave's Hot Chicken Sandwich Recipe

Dave's Hot Chicken is a fast-growing chain restaurant that sells — you guessed it — hot chicken. Though menu offerings include chicken bites, tenders, fries, and mac and cheese, perhaps the most popular menu item is the classic hot chicken sandwich, which comes with kale slaw, pickles, and Dave's sauce. For those who don't live near a Dave's (or those who prefer to cook at home), recipe developer Patterson Watkins has crafted this copycat Dave's hot chicken sandwich, which comes loaded with all of the goodies you'd expect from the in-store version. Watkins is a fan of the restaurant. "Dave's is really tasty, especially for a chain restaurant — they have a knack for building flavors that work really well together; spicy, sweet, tart, and savory," she says, and adds, "I thought it would be a fun challenge to try and recreate those fun flavors at home."

Indeed, a fun challenge it was, but she quickly realized it was one that required quite a few ingredients, and as such, quite a few steps. "To shortcut that, I opted for pre-cooked/pre-fried chicken tenders," she explains. The result is a much-simplified version of Dave's hot chicken sandwich, but one that's still appropriately loaded with spicy flavor and one that comes with the works: chipotle mayo, homemade slaw, and juicy, fried tenders.