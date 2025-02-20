Wendy's Thin Mints Frosty Review: An Innovative Twist On A Girl Scout Classic
In a mashup for the ages, Wendy's joined forces with Girl Scouts to create a never before seen (or tasted) Thin Mints Frosty, which officially drops nationwide on February 21, 2025. It's a power combo that makes so much sense, it's hard to believe this didn't happen sooner. You can picture Wendy herself being a Girl Scout, just as you can imagine a sweet, decadent Frosty seamlessly pairing with the chocolatey fresh goodness of Girl Scouts Thin Mints cookies. Shortly before its national release date, I attended a Manhattan press event to get a sneak peek (and taste) of Wendy's new Frosty flavor with a Girl Scout cookie twist.
Never mind that it was freezing, that the wind was gusting, or that many people adamantly believe frozen treats and winter don't mix. Wendy's new Frosty beckoned me to the bombarded blocks of Midtown, and I answered the call. There were Girl Scouts, plenty of Thin Mints cookies, and even some french fries — but unveiling the Thin Mints Frosty was, of course, the main event. Here are all of the details behind Wendy's exciting new Frosty launch, plus a little taste test review from yours truly.
Recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by Wendy's.
Wendy's is doing things differently with Thin Mints Frosty
In the past, once a new Frosty flavor hit the menu, it seemed like vanilla-flavored Frostys were given a time out. Featured Frosty flavors like seasonally offered pumpkin spice or salted caramel apparently replaced vanilla's well-worn place beside the chocolate Frosty. Soon after the promotion would end, vanilla Frostys would return to the menu. This time, Wendy's is finally giving vanilla Frosty fans the love they deserve by offering the Thin Mints Frosty in vanilla and chocolate versions.
Frosted malts were what inspired Wendy's Frosty, and the classic chocolate version was on the chain's original menu in 1969. The vanilla Frosty premiered in 2006, and maintains a loyal following. Introducing the Thin Mints Frosty with the option of vanilla or chocolate makes its debut feel extra special. As for the Thin Mints side of things, Wendy's got creative in the test kitchen, and pulled off something unexpected.
The development team behind the Thin Mints Frosty wanted to play up the concept of frozen Girl Scout Thin Mints, based on the widely circulated belief that these cookies taste even better straight out of the freezer. The chain's management puts a lot of thought into how Wendy's flavors its Frostys. Simply adding crumbled frozen cookie pieces to the Frosty didn't satisfy the developers (not to mention Dairy Queen did exactly that with the Blizzard years ago). Instead, Wendy's came up with a chocolate swirl inspired by Girl Scout Thin Mints, which exists somewhere between cookie butter and ice cream fudge topping. Being able to try the Thin Mints Frosty in vanilla or chocolate adds another layer of intrigue to Wendy's Thin Mints innovation.
This Frosty will cost you less than the Girl Scout cookies that inspired it
In the face of relentless inflation, Wendy's Frosty prices actually seem rather reasonable. While prices will fluctuate depending on the region you're in, you can expect to pay as little as $1.39 for a Junior Frosty, and around $2.69 for a large. Buying a box of Thin Mints from a local troop will set you back about six bucks, which may cause penny pinchers to think about how not to buy Girl Scout cookies at all.
A box of Thin Mints will probably last longer in your clutches than a Thin Mints Frosty, but the Frosty's price points are better than competing fast food confections. The prices of Dairy Queen Blizzards can range from $4.99 for a mini size to over $7 for a large. Meanwhile, the price of a McFlurry from McDonald's will set you back well over $4.
There is one potential caveat that Wendy's regulars should be aware of concerning the Thin Mints Frosty and the Wendy's Frosty Key Tag — a $3 investment that gets you a free Junior Frosty with every Wendy's purchase for one year (at participating locations). According to a recent Instagram post from Krazy Coupon Lady, Wendy's Thin Mints Frosty is excluded from this promotion. That said, Wendy's Thin Mints Frosty is launching its own unique promo. Starting February 24, customers can score big through a Wendy's mobile app game, "Thin Mints Frosty Adventure". The interactive game offers daily food prizes and entrance into a sweepstakes with a $10,000 grand prize.
Don't get too used to having the Thin Mints Frosty available
The timing of Wendy's Thin Mints Frosty release isn't random — it kicks off in tandem with the start of Girl Scout Cookie Season. Yes, Girl Scout Cookie Season is very much a thing; it spans from January through April. The Wendy's Thin Mints Frosty will likely be available for all of the 2025 cookie season, but its exact duration has been left open-ended. What we do know is that this Frosty is a limited-edition menu item. (We also know that 2025 is the last year we have with a pair of iconic Girl Scout cookie flavors — but don't worry, Thin Mints should be back next year.)
Emily Kessler, the Wendy's manager of culinary innovation, was a speaker at the Thin Mints Frosty tasting event. As one of the masterminds behind the Thin Mints Frosty, Kessler shared insights on flavor development, and answered questions from attendees. When asked if Wendy's had any plans to make Thin Mints Frosty a permanent menu item, she alluded that this isn't the plan. Kessler said that the test kitchen is always innovating to come up with new Frosty flavors to intrigue customers, and the Thin Mints Frosty is just the latest one.
Wendy's and Girl Scouts are joining forces beyond the Frosty
Girl Scouts lives for a collaboration, but its partnership with Wendy's takes things to the next level. Thin Mints are the best-selling Girl Scout cookie variety, so making it the muse for a Frosty has clear advantages. Girl Scouts has certainly licensed the Thin Mints recipe to other brands before, including to IHOP for pancakes, Chameleon Coffee for a flavored cold brew, and GNC for protein shakes.
The Frosty itself is no stranger to the partnership game, either. Wendy's borrowed branding from Nickelodeon's beloved "SpongeBob SquarePants" cartoon for a Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty in 2024. Internationally, Wendy's has launched a KitKat Frosty Frappe with Nestlé, a grape-flavored Frosty featuring Nerds candy, and a mango Frosty seasoned with Tajín. Putting Thin Mints into a fast food frozen treat isn't the most boundary-pushing idea out there, but it makes sense.
Aside from the obvious notion that mint chocolate cookies go well with ice cream, Wendy's and Girl Scouts share similar ideologies. At the tasting event, I learned that Wendy was in fact a Girl Scout in her youth, and that the entrepreneurial spirit that the Girl Scouts encourage during cookie season is the kind of business practice Wendy's founder Dave Thomas always believed in supporting. That's why this collab is more than just another new Frosty flavor. Over 4,200 Wendy's locations nationwide have arranged to host Girl Scout cookie-selling booths to help local troops reach their sales goals.
Thin Mint Frosty nutrition facts are to be determined
New fast food menu items, regardless of what they are, always drum up curiosity about ingredients and nutrition facts. There are a few important things to keep in mind with Wendy's Thin Mints Frosty. First, plain chocolate and vanilla Frostys contain milk. Those with dairy intolerance or sensitivity may want to steer clear of Frostys altogether.
The Thin Mints Frosty is going to have more sugar and calories than your standard chocolate or vanilla versions, simply because the Thin Mints chocolate swirl is being added to it. Also, the new Frosty is only "inspired" by Thin Mints, so more additives likely contribute to the flavor of this Frosty than just crumbles of cookies. This means that the ingredients on the box of Girl Scout Thin Mints cookies is not an accurate encapsulation of what is used to flavor a Thin Mints Frosty.
The nutrition facts of plain chocolate and vanilla Frostys will give you a baseline indication of what to expect when you order the Thin Mints flavor. A small chocolate or vanilla Frosty contains 310 calories while a medium has 390. For whatever reason, a large chocolate Frosty caps off at 500 calories, while a large vanilla Frosty has 510 calories. There's a lot of sugar in both flavors (41 grams in a small chocolate Frosty), but the vanilla Frostys contain an additional gram of sugar per size than the chocolate options.
How does Wendy's Thin Mints Frosty taste?
Being presented with a tray of Wendy's Thin Mints Frostys is not a moment I will soon forget. The chocolate and vanilla versions of this novel confection were provided, along with Junior-sized plain chocolate and vanilla Frostys, and a few Girl Scout Thin Mints cookies for comparison. The spread represented the deconstruction of all flavors involved, and gave us a chance to try the components separately. Earlier, we were asked to choose a side: team chocolate or team vanilla. I raised my hand for chocolate, and that's the Thin Mints Frosty I tried first.
Immediately, the unmistakable taste of Thin Mints cookies hit my taste buds. The flavor came from a far-above-average-amount of chocolate swirl. This swirl, which Wendy's described as being like a cookie butter, contains pulverized pieces of Thin Mints. The texture was much finer than a crumble, but still had a crunch, which prevented it from feeling too grainy. I didn't anticipate the Thin Mints Frosty having that kind of bite because the cookie bits aren't noticeable right away. It was the true highlight of a thoughtfully crafted Frosty.
The chocolate Thin Mints Frosty played into the richness of the flavor components, making it a dreamy choice for chocolate lovers (like me). On the other hand, the vanilla Thin Mints Frosty highlighted the minty coolness of the cookie while still keeping the chocolate notes in balance. Would this be the day that I consumed two entire Frostys? I almost did, but then they brought out the fries.