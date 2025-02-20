Wendy's Thin Mints Frosty Review: An Innovative Twist On A Girl Scout Classic

In a mashup for the ages, Wendy's joined forces with Girl Scouts to create a never before seen (or tasted) Thin Mints Frosty, which officially drops nationwide on February 21, 2025. It's a power combo that makes so much sense, it's hard to believe this didn't happen sooner. You can picture Wendy herself being a Girl Scout, just as you can imagine a sweet, decadent Frosty seamlessly pairing with the chocolatey fresh goodness of Girl Scouts Thin Mints cookies. Shortly before its national release date, I attended a Manhattan press event to get a sneak peek (and taste) of Wendy's new Frosty flavor with a Girl Scout cookie twist.

Never mind that it was freezing, that the wind was gusting, or that many people adamantly believe frozen treats and winter don't mix. Wendy's new Frosty beckoned me to the bombarded blocks of Midtown, and I answered the call. There were Girl Scouts, plenty of Thin Mints cookies, and even some french fries — but unveiling the Thin Mints Frosty was, of course, the main event. Here are all of the details behind Wendy's exciting new Frosty launch, plus a little taste test review from yours truly.

Recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by Wendy's.