6 Things Shoppers Wish Costco Had
Costco shoppers are incredibly loyal and for good reason. The big box retailer goes the extra mile to prioritize its members, from pricing its popular rotisserie chicken at $5 for 25 years to consistently gathering feedback from customer satisfaction surveys. However, despite Costco's efforts to keep shoppers happy, customers still have an list of items they would like to see in stores. The warehouse club has disappointed fans in the past by discontinuing beloved items like the Polish hot dog and the strawberry soft serve, but members remain hopeful that there are new inspiring additions on the horizon.
Improved food court offerings, more diverse produce, and expanded deli options are at the top of many customers' wishlists. While Costco's most devoted members likely are not going anywhere, introducing these highly requested items could further boost customer approval ratings and increase sales, proving that listening to loyal fans often pays off.
A deli counter
Costco shoppers have long expressed a desire for a full-service deli counter within the warehouse. While the wholesale club sells a selection of pre-packaged deli meats and cheeses, the introduction of a dedicated deli counter would allow Costco to offer a wider selection of products, at an amount that suits each individual shopper. Think readily available cuts of signature meats like pepper-roasted turkey, honey ham, and aged salami alongside Costco's assortment of artisanal dairy like sharp cheddar, aged Parmesan, and creamy goat cheese.
This addition would meet the growing demand for fresh, customizable options, which some competitors are already prioritizing. Wholesale club BJ's, for instance, has deli counters where members can purchase sliced-to-order meat and cheese as well as fresh ready-to-eat meals and party platters. To stand out, Costco could present the option to build your own charcuterie board. This would allow customers to select cuts of their preferred cheeses and meats to craft appetizers that are sure to impress.
Costco Japan's bulgogi bake
Don't get us started on all the discontinued Costco food court items we wish would make a comeback. Not only do the lucky shoppers at Costcos in Japan still get to enjoy the combo pizza, they also get to experience the coveted bulgogi bake. This food court offering is similar to the chicken bake, with a pizza dough exterior crusted in Parmesan. However, instead of chicken, these bakes are stuffed with juicy beef coated in a Korean barbecue sauce.
One Reddit user visited a Costco in Japan to try the bulgogi bake for themselves and gave it a rave review, stating, "The Bulgogi Bake is absolutely the best food court item I've ever had." Costco may not have plans to bring the bulgogi bake to the States, but shoppers remain hopeful. In another different Reddit post, a user declares, "I wish [U.S.] Costco had bulgogi bakes," adding, "In addition to chicken or maybe instead of." Perhaps this flaky, umami-filled bake will make its big American debut one day.
More Asian vegetables
From its easy-to-prepare Mexican street tacos to its frozen Japanese-style gyoza, the big box store has done well to expand its culinary offerings over the years, However, one area could use more variety: fresh Asian vegetables. Staples like napa cabbage, bok choy, lotus root, and gai lan (Chinese broccoli) are often used in various Asian cuisines, but you'd be hard-pressed to find them in bulk at a U.S. Costco locations. On the Costco subreddit, one Redditor comments, "My husband and I always joke that if they sold green onion and cabbage in bulk, we would practically never have to go to the grocery store anymore! We cook mainly Asian food in our household."
Given Costco's success with bulk produce, this addition is a no-brainer. Fulfilling this niche in the produce retail space would cater to customer demand for more diverse ingredients as shoppers seek to recreate authentic dishes at home. Napa cabbage, for instance, is crucial to crafting Korean kimchi, while lotus root is a celebrated ingredient in Cantonese dishes.
Fresh coffee in the food court
Although not every Costco food court item has been a hit, we're sure freshly brewed coffee would be a success. While Costco food courts already sell a frozen mocha made from Kirkland Signature Colombian beans and chocolate syrup, it doesn't quite replace a traditional brew. One Reddit user comments, "if they had a nice iced coffee/iced latte at the food court I would get it every single time." In the same thread, another Redditor chimes in, saying, "We always see people with Starbucks cups at our local store. They should start up a coffee shop with baristas and take the business away from Starbucks."
Once again, Costco could take some notes from its competitors. Target's in-house Starbucks cafés encourage shoppers to pick up a coffee to keep them company while they shop, fostering a quality shopping experience. By offering freshly brewed coffee, be it a classic drip or more artisanal blends, Costco could satisfy customers who would appreciate a hassle-free caffeine boost to kickstart their day or get through a tiring grocery run.
Pretzels in the food court
Costco once sold hot pretzels, but they were eventually phased out, with churros arriving shortly afterward. Unfortunately, churros were discontinued in 2024, along with a flurry of other Costco food court items, making space for a new grab-and-go item. Soft pretzels have proven to be successful at malls, amusement parks, and even competitors like Sam's Club and can easily be snacked on while shopping or driving home from the store. When asked what item they'd like to see sold at Costco, one Reddit user suggests, "Soft, warm pretzels at the food court." Another Costco fan responded with a wholehearted, "Amen."
This shareable addition to the menu could bring some excitement back to Costco's food court. The wholesale club could keep things simple and provide a single salted variety or mix it up with cinnamon sugar and cheese-stuffed options. Plus, Costco's condiment bar already has mustard and relish, two sauces that pair excellently with a soft, savory pretzel.
Fresh herbs
Costco is home to plenty of fresh produce in bulk, ranging from berries to Brussels sprouts. However, one staple is missing from its selection: fresh herbs. And according to Reddit, customers have taken notice. While dried herbs are available in large quantities in Costco's aisles devoted to pantry essentials, certain recipes simply demand the vibrant flavor found in fresh herbs. Many grocery stores sell herbs in tiny, plastic containers, sometimes at just an ounce at a time, forcing shoppers to succumb to unnecessary waste and expense.
Herbs like basil, thyme, rosemary, cilantro, oregano, and lemongrass can be just the beginning. A diverse selection, including organic options, would appeal to a variety of cuisines and lean into the more health-conscious approach Costco has taken in recent years. By providing more economical bundles of fresh herbs, Costco could appease frustrated shoppers and assist home chefs, meal preppers, and even small food businesses in the process.