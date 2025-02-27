6 Things Shoppers Wish Costco Had

Costco shoppers are incredibly loyal and for good reason. The big box retailer goes the extra mile to prioritize its members, from pricing its popular rotisserie chicken at $5 for 25 years to consistently gathering feedback from customer satisfaction surveys. However, despite Costco's efforts to keep shoppers happy, customers still have an list of items they would like to see in stores. The warehouse club has disappointed fans in the past by discontinuing beloved items like the Polish hot dog and the strawberry soft serve, but members remain hopeful that there are new inspiring additions on the horizon.

Improved food court offerings, more diverse produce, and expanded deli options are at the top of many customers' wishlists. While Costco's most devoted members likely are not going anywhere, introducing these highly requested items could further boost customer approval ratings and increase sales, proving that listening to loyal fans often pays off.