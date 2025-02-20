US Takes Action To Alleviate Egg Shortage Issues

In a move aimed at stabilizing the American egg market, Turkey has sent over 15,000 metric tons of eggs to the U.S. The shipment, which began in February, will carry on until July, as the Egg Producers Central Union chairman Ibrahim Afyon told Reuters. This largescale shipment equates to 700 containers of eggs being sent.

The shortage, largely caused by the ongoing avian flu outbreak, has prompted the U.S. to seek alternative sources of supply. Turkey was a natural fit, with it being one of the world's top 10 egg exporters. This agreement is expected to generate approximately $26 million in export revenue for Turkey.

The bird flu was first documented within the U.S. in Texas in March 2024. Since then, it's spread to 17 different states. This influx of eggs from Turkey is expected to ease the rising cost of eggs, which has particularly impacted major retailers like Costco and Walmart, where prices have surged by as much as 60%, according to E-Noticies. However, the price relief is expected to take time, with consumers likely to feel the impact once inventory levels are adjusted within stores.

