US Takes Action To Alleviate Egg Shortage Issues
In a move aimed at stabilizing the American egg market, Turkey has sent over 15,000 metric tons of eggs to the U.S. The shipment, which began in February, will carry on until July, as the Egg Producers Central Union chairman Ibrahim Afyon told Reuters. This largescale shipment equates to 700 containers of eggs being sent.
The shortage, largely caused by the ongoing avian flu outbreak, has prompted the U.S. to seek alternative sources of supply. Turkey was a natural fit, with it being one of the world's top 10 egg exporters. This agreement is expected to generate approximately $26 million in export revenue for Turkey.
The bird flu was first documented within the U.S. in Texas in March 2024. Since then, it's spread to 17 different states. This influx of eggs from Turkey is expected to ease the rising cost of eggs, which has particularly impacted major retailers like Costco and Walmart, where prices have surged by as much as 60%, according to E-Noticies. However, the price relief is expected to take time, with consumers likely to feel the impact once inventory levels are adjusted within stores.
What does this mean for the future of the US egg market?
Egg prices vary from state to state, of course, but a significant factor contributing to the increase in prices overall is the exponential loss of chickens across the U.S. The U.S. Consumer Price Index revealed that from January to February 2025, egg prices surged 15.24% (via Y Charts). However, the CDC reports that the bird flu outbreak poses little risk to public health, with only one death recorded.
Turkey hasn't exported eggs to the U.S. since January 2023. Although it should now offer some relief, the distance between the two countries further underscores the need for proper handling and well-maintained temperatures during the large shipment. Should the delivery go smoothly, it could potentially pave the way for a sustained egg-trade relationship between Turkey and the U.S.