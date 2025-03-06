The Wild Diet Of The World's Strongest Man, Tom Stoltman

Top-tier athletes often have diets that would seem out of place on the plates of ordinary people. Although that's certainly the case for runners or football players, it's even more apparent when looking at the daily food intake of bodybuilders and strongmen. In fact, many may find it hard to believe the diet details of Tom Stoltman, the current titleholder (and three-time winner) of the World's Strongest Man.

Stoltman opened up about his diet to Barbend.com, revealing he consumes 6,000 to 8,000 calories on a typical day to support his active workout plan and 6'8", 342-pound frame. Training days are marked by high-protein, relatively low-carb meals, while rest days are filled with the opposite. As he revealed in a 2022 interview with GQ, this already-astounding intake grows to as much as 13,000 calories ahead of competitions. That includes at least three double burgers with fries, IHOP pancakes, and pasta, capped off with chocolate cake.

Outside of these more extreme periods, Stoltman usually hits his lofty calorie numbers with a relatively simple mix of chicken and other meats, rice, and pasta. However, he admits that he and his brother, fellow strongman Luke Stoltman, don't always reach their daily goals, requiring two or three "cheat days" each week, marked by ordering takeout such as pizza, Indian, and Chinese food.

