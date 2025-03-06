The Wild Diet Of The World's Strongest Man, Tom Stoltman
Top-tier athletes often have diets that would seem out of place on the plates of ordinary people. Although that's certainly the case for runners or football players, it's even more apparent when looking at the daily food intake of bodybuilders and strongmen. In fact, many may find it hard to believe the diet details of Tom Stoltman, the current titleholder (and three-time winner) of the World's Strongest Man.
Stoltman opened up about his diet to Barbend.com, revealing he consumes 6,000 to 8,000 calories on a typical day to support his active workout plan and 6'8", 342-pound frame. Training days are marked by high-protein, relatively low-carb meals, while rest days are filled with the opposite. As he revealed in a 2022 interview with GQ, this already-astounding intake grows to as much as 13,000 calories ahead of competitions. That includes at least three double burgers with fries, IHOP pancakes, and pasta, capped off with chocolate cake.
Outside of these more extreme periods, Stoltman usually hits his lofty calorie numbers with a relatively simple mix of chicken and other meats, rice, and pasta. However, he admits that he and his brother, fellow strongman Luke Stoltman, don't always reach their daily goals, requiring two or three "cheat days" each week, marked by ordering takeout such as pizza, Indian, and Chinese food.
Items off the world's strongest menu
Equally wild is what Tom Stoltman doesn't usually eat in his quest for calories. He typically avoids large amounts of bread, brown rice, and dairy, all of which he admits have caused digestive issues in the past. Those looking to bulk up in strongman fashion — but find Stoltman's choices a bit too restrictive — can also add some of the best snacks to eat before a workout, according to a nutritionist: peanut butter, fruit, dried cereal with pistachios, or toast and eggs.
Peak athletic performance also requires proper hydration. Stoltman adds a bit of salt to the water he drinks throughout the day, claiming it has "transformed [his] body." Science has shown proper sodium levels help muscles contract and maintain proper fluid balance, though many athletes end up depleting their natural stores through sweat. After all, electrolytes like sodium are what make a sports drink truly hydrating.
While chicken, rice, and salt-infused water may not seem like the most appealing diet, it's hard to argue with the results. That's especially true when the person you'd be arguing with is the world's strongest man!