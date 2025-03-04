Jeff Mauro's Road To Success Was Full Of Struggles
After winning Season 7 of Food Network's reality competition show formerly titled "The Next Food Network Star," Jeff Mauro kicked off his food media career as the host of "Sandwich King." That sandwiches became the subject of his first TV show was unsurprising, given how he made sandwiches the focal point of his "Food Network Star" run. While some "Food Network Star" winners are no longer with the Food Network, Mauro beat the odds and managed to become one of the channel's mainstays. Even if "Sandwich King" may have concluded after five seasons in 2014, Mauro ended up co-hosting "The Kitchen" for a run of more than 350 episodes and counting. Of course, as is standard for a Food Network chef, Mauro also guest stars regularly on shows like "Worst Cooks in America," "The Best Thing I Ever Ate," "Beat Bobby Flay," and plenty more.
In the world of food entertainment, then, Mauro is an unconditional success. But like just about every other human being on Earth, all of the good in his life has come paired with plenty of hardship. Of course, overcoming adversity is oftentimes the very phenomenon that fuels success. With his Food Network fame in mind, then, the following are the most noteworthy tragic details from throughout Mauro's life and career.
He lost his father to cancer in February of 2025
From time to time, hosts' family members have shown up for special segments on "The Kitchen." Fans of the show, then, might remember Jeff Mauro's dad, Gus, from a Father's Day episode of "The Kitchen." On February 1, 2025, Jeff announced his father's death on social media. "After a scary quick five week battle with metastatic pancreatic cancer, we lost our father, husband, brother, poppi, uncle and friend Gus early this morning. He passed peacefully at his home," he wrote on Instagram.
In his professional life, Gus Mauro worked as a structural engineer, at one point joining O'Hare International Airport's Construction Division. In fact, he was a longtime resident of the city of Chicago, which fans of Jeff Mauro and his unique food career know as a pillar of his professional identity. The elder Mauro was born there, attended college there, and chose to raise his family there. That family grew to four children, including Jeff, and four grandchildren, including Jeff's son Lorenzo. At the time of his death, Gus was 75 years old.
His brother had to undergo cancer treatment for years
Before Gus Mauro's cancer diagnosis, the Mauro family had already helped Jeff's older brother Frank through years of treatment for Stage 4 colorectal cancer. Frank Mauro's diagnosis dates back to 2017, when he was 43 years old. Unfortunately, the disease never quite went away, even after Frank hit some key milestones over the ensuing years.
In July of 2022, for example, Jeff shared a video on his Instagram account of Frank ringing a bell signifying that he had completed chemotherapy treatment. A number of surgeries followed, including what was intended to be a definitive procedure in May of 2024. According to a series of updates Frank posted to a GoFundMe campaign that a friend of his started for his treatment, that surgery initially looked like it did its job. However, on January 26, 2025, Frank shared the unfortunate news that his doctors determined his cancer had returned and would require indefinite chemotherapy. While his journey isn't over, Jeff Mauro continuously stressed one big takeaway from the ordeal. "Everyone over the age of 40," he wrote in a Facebook post about his brother's surgery, "do yourselves and your loved ones a favor and schedule your colonoscopy."
His son broke a bone in elementary school gym class
While Jeff Mauro has publicly shared one additional account of a significant health scare in his family — and involving the youngest member of his family at that — its severity was, fortunately, quite a few steps down from the experiences of his father and brother. In an Instagram post on September 2019, featuring Jeff alongside his then-10-year-old son Lorenzo, he wrote, "This little guy snapped his femur in two while jogging in gym class on Thursday. Turns out, he had a cyst on his bone that made the femur weak which caused one little step to turn into three days of pain, surgery, and restless hospital nights. His leg is now reinforced with plates and screws and was sent home with a fresh new pair of crutches. His pathology was clean and we can now focus on PT and getting him back to laughing, kicking, and drumming."
Lorenzo Mauro was indeed able to bounce back with no complications, from the looks of it. In fact, Lorenzo even worked up to collaborating professionally with his father from time to time. They've played music together and even worked on "The Kitchen" together. The latter gig came about during quarantine. Even though Lorenzo was just 11 at the time, Jeff had to film at home and obviously needed all the help he could get. Fortunately, Lorenzo's broken bone from less than a year prior wasn't any sort of hindrance.
He almost lost his thumb to a knife accident while filming Sandwich King
It might seem like Jeff Mauro's Food Network career has proceeded smoothly, given his transition from "Food Network Star" winner, to "Sandwich King" host, to network mainstay as a co-host of "The Kitchen." While that may be true in a macro sense, his very first day filming "Sandwich King" was almost derailed by a serious knife accident.
As Mauro recounted in an interview for Authority Magazine published on Medium, the incident in question took place pretty soon after cameras started rolling for the first time on his very first episode of "Sandwich King." Early on, he was chopping up what was either parsley or cilantro, depending on his telling of the story, with a new — and therefore very sharp — knife. He used his hand to swipe the remaining herb off of its surface. More than just chopped herbs, that simple action removed what he described as "a good chunk" of his thumb. Fortunately, after stopping production, the missing part of his finger was successfully reattached. Adding what must have felt like a serious insult to his literal injury, this all happened in the presence of Food Network senior vice president Bob Tuschman. In the end, however, Tuschman comforted Mauro, letting him know that something similar happened to Rachael Ray. And just like with Ray, Mauro's success was unimpeded by a less-than-ideal first day at work.
He felt self-conscious about his body as a kid
On social media and in interviews, Jeff Mauro has publicly discussed how he transformed his body through physical activity. Mauro credits his weight loss to a patient, steady mindset and a diversity of fitness regimens. As it turns out, Mauro's physical fitness is a response to a pronounced self-consciousness he felt about his body dating back to when he was a child.
Mauro recounted this aspect of his childhood on The Mayor's Office with Sean Casey on YouTube after co-host Rich Ciancimino praised the fact that he's a role model for young boys contrary to the traditionally macho blueprint. Mauro explained that he learned humor could earn him attention in the absence of athletic ability at a young age. Unfortunately, that revelation came from an anxiety about his physique that was so severe, it kept him up at night. "Coach Grey would make us do the mile run in gym class and it was like, I couldn't sleep — not because I was nervous to do it, but it was like, 'I don't want to move,'" he said. "I couldn't take off my shirt at public swim — things of this nature. So I was very nervous just to do this run." On the bright side, it sounds like his childhood struggles have become a strength in the present day, now that he finds fulfilment in exercise.
He was discouraged from embracing his comedic impulses in school
While the comedic sensibility Jeff Mauro discovered as a child earned him attention from his peers, some authority figures in his childhood discouraged him from embracing his inner jokester. In an interview on a YouTube channel hosted by the Chicago-based PBS station WTTV's Mark Bazer, Mauro revealed that his success as an entertainer today is especially satisfying when taking into account how his large personality was penalized at school in particular. "I was a class clown my whole life and only got in trouble for it," he said. "It only hindered my grades in my academic career."
With that said, Mauro was, at least, motivated elsewhere in life at that young age — he began studying improv comedy at Chicago's famous Second City theater when he was only in third grade. Now, Mauro maintains artistic outlets beyond just his TV career, playing guitar and singing in a self-professed dad rock band called Jeff Mauro & the Jewel Bags, for example. From the looks of it, then, the discouragement he faced as a child became a source of strength, fueling his pursuit of the arts rather than pushing him away.
He failed multiple Next Food Network Star auditions before being cast on the show
Winning "Food Network Star" may have been a uniquely impactful accomplishment that catapulted Jeff Mauro from relative obscurity to national stardom, but landing a spot on that fateful show hardly happened overnight. In fact, Mauro failed multiple auditions before landing the spot that propelled him to his Season 7 victory.
Mauro lived in Los Angeles at the time of his first "Food Network Star" audition, having chosen the city initially to pursue a comedy career before studying at Le Cordon Bleu. After failing his first audition, he left Los Angeles and moved with his family back to his hometown of Chicago. There, he began devoting himself to a full-time culinary career while still making some time for comedy on the side. Finally, after two more "Food Network Star" failures, it was his fourth audition that changed everything. "Some people are like: 'what does it feel like to be an overnight success?' And I'm like, 'I was 32. I lived in Los Angeles four years, and failed in my own city for four to five years,'" he told Chicago Parent. "So it wasn't an overnight success."
He described competing on Food Network Star as miserable
Ending up as a "Food Network Star" cast member wasn't a golden ticket to happiness and self-satisfaction. Rather, while Jeff Mauro is surely grateful for his time on "Food Network Star" given the career he developed in its wake, he's characterized his life during the period of time he spent competing on the show as an outright terrible experience.
Mauro told Emme Magazine, for example, that competing on "Food Network Star" was "miserable." Not only were he and his competitors forbidden from extracurricular activities, like reading or watching TV, but Mauro said he in particular found it difficult to spend two-and-a-half months away from his wife and son. Furthermore, in a Reddit AMA, he outlined even more serious issues with his living conditions during that time. "A couple of the housemates insisted on doing all the cooking, regardless of what the rest of the house wanted," he wrote. "It was so stressful in the kitchen, and after we'd get done with a 15 hour day of competing, the last thing I wanted to do was compete in our 'home.' It was a mess, people wouldn't clean, or they would cook all the food for one meal."
In 2019, his Pork & Mindy's restaurant chain declared bankruptcy and went out of business
Jeff Mauro's "Sandwich King" premiered in 2011, the same year he competed on "Food Network Star." Then, almost as soon as that show concluded in 2014, he debuted as one of the hosts of "The Kitchen." In 2016, then, he was at the height of his Food Network popularity when he decided to open a restaurant called Pork & Mindy's. Its menu consisted largely of creative twists on casual American cuisine, with the tagline "creative BBQ." However, just three years later, Pork & Mindy's went bankrupt and closed for good.
In just those three years, Pork & Mindy's had expanded to multiple Chicago-area brick-and-mortar locations, plus stalls inside Mariano's grocery stores, and even had a line of prepackaged barbecue sauces. At the time the brand declared bankruptcy, Mariano's had planned to open 28 in-store Pork & Mindy's restaurants in total. Mauro shared some insight into why he thinks his chain ended up closing so suddenly in a 2024 Reddit AMA. While he felt that the brand expanded too quickly, he also said he regretted that certain business decisions were out of his control. After the bankruptcy filing, he notably lost contact with his business partner at the time. "Pork & Mindy's was never mine and I just didn't have the connection I hoped for," he wrote. That said, lessons he learned from the experience have influenced how he runs his current food brand, Mauro Provisions.
Because his restaurants closed while he was abroad, he inadvertently lost ownership of four custom Chicago sports jerseys
When Pork & Mindy's filed for bankruptcy, Jeff Mauro was in Abu Dhabi, providing food and entertainment at a U.S. Air Force base. After he returned home, he learned that four custom jerseys — gifted to him by the Chicago Cubs, White Sox, and Blackhawks for his participation in pregame ceremonies — were missing. Those jerseys were on the wall at a Pork & Mindy's restaurant, and somehow, because the chain closed unexpectedly while he was away, the jerseys disappeared.
Mauro told Block Club Chicago that relocating those jerseys ended up slipping his mind as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic following on the heels of his restaurant chain declaring bankruptcy. Finally, after they showed up in a dream one night, he decided to make a concerted effort to locate them in September of 2024, starting with a post to the Chicago subreddit. "If any tip leads to the return of my jerseys, I will SHOWER YOU IN MEAT AND GIARDINIERA," he wrote. His post was upvoted more than 1,000 times and generated over 100 comments, but the location of the four jerseys remained a mystery. Given a lack of updates since September 2024, the jerseys are presumably still missing.
He swore off competition shows after building up a considerable losing streak
Food competition shows are, of course, one of the major pillars upholding the Food Network in the present day. Mostly around the time Jeff Mauro started hosting "The Kitchen," he wound up competing on series like "Guy's Grocery Games," "Chopped," and the genuinely cutthroat "Cutthroat Kitchen." That run was short-lived, however, due to Mauro's frequent losses adding up and resulting in his decision to remove himself from televised competition. "I'm done with food competition shows," he said on a September 2015 Periscope stream, details of which were archived by Popsugar. "I lost every single one except 'Food Network Star.'"
From 2015 on, Mauro did continue to appear semi-frequently on Food Network competition shows, albeit as a judge rather than a competitor. He eventually ended up breaking his promise in July of 2024 when he competed in an episode of "Outchef'd," which pits amateur chefs against professionals. He even invoked his losing streak, claiming — probably mostly, but maybe not entirely facetiously — that a win would mean more to him than his non-famous competitor, given that over a decade had passed since his first and only career victory.
When he had to start filming The Kitchen at home during quarantine, he missed his co-hosts so much he cried
Jeff Mauro ended up in a relatively fortunate position, all things considered, during the COVID-19 quarantine around the first half of 2020 — he got to continue working "The Kitchen," filming with equipment available to him at home thanks to some help from his family. Understandably, however, that situation still wasn't an easy time on the whole. Among what were surely a fair number of difficulties in his life during this time, Mauro admitted that he cried while filming "The Kitchen" from home.
In a Reddit AMA, he revealed that what specifically brought him to tears was the simple fact that he missed working alongside his usual co-hosts. "I cried three times during the taping ... but I'm OK now. thanks for asking," he wrote. At that time, the unprecedented nature of what was practically a global lockdown likely had him wondering when he would ever see those co-hosts again. Of course, "The Kitchen" has since come back in its original form, and Mauro is once again working alongside the co-hosts he seems to genuinely cherish.