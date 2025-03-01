The Canned Food Under $1 You Should Always Grab At Aldi

As one of the least expensive grocery chains in the U.S., Aldi is a budget shopper's dream. While affordability is a major draw, this grocery chain is also beloved for the quality of its private-label products, which sometimes give big-name brands a run for their money. Some of these items are even available for less than $1, which is an unbelievable steal when you consider the steadily rising costs of groceries. To help you make the smartest low-cost selections, Mashed ranked the best and worst foods you can buy at Aldi for under $1, and our reviewer determined that Happy Harvest Sweet Corn is at the top of the list.

All items were assessed according to texture and flavor, as well as freshness. We found Aldi's canned corn to be an excellent choice, hitting all the right notes where this grocery staple is concerned. As explained by our reviewer, "These kernels are brightly colored, crisp, and sweet," which are the precise qualities you want to see in canned corn. While our review stated that each 15.25-ounce can retails for 69 cents, Aldi's online shopping portal lists this product for 75 cents. But, even with the difference in price, this product still exceeds its modest cost when it comes to quality.