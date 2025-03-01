The Canned Food Under $1 You Should Always Grab At Aldi
As one of the least expensive grocery chains in the U.S., Aldi is a budget shopper's dream. While affordability is a major draw, this grocery chain is also beloved for the quality of its private-label products, which sometimes give big-name brands a run for their money. Some of these items are even available for less than $1, which is an unbelievable steal when you consider the steadily rising costs of groceries. To help you make the smartest low-cost selections, Mashed ranked the best and worst foods you can buy at Aldi for under $1, and our reviewer determined that Happy Harvest Sweet Corn is at the top of the list.
All items were assessed according to texture and flavor, as well as freshness. We found Aldi's canned corn to be an excellent choice, hitting all the right notes where this grocery staple is concerned. As explained by our reviewer, "These kernels are brightly colored, crisp, and sweet," which are the precise qualities you want to see in canned corn. While our review stated that each 15.25-ounce can retails for 69 cents, Aldi's online shopping portal lists this product for 75 cents. But, even with the difference in price, this product still exceeds its modest cost when it comes to quality.
Incorporating Aldi's canned corn into recipes
Per our Mashed review, Happy Harvest Sweet Corn is a "sweet surprise ... sure to translate into happy shoppers and even happier eaters." Texture is important with canned food, lest you end up with a whole lot of flavorless mush. With this product, you can expect a smooth, buttery texture, with only the addition of salt, according to the label. Compare this ample praise to a review of Walmart's brand of canned sweet corn, with one dissatisfied consumer stating, "The corn is hard, some harder than others. No matter how you season it, the taste is just not good."
Aldi's canned corn is so tasty our reviewer admitted, "I would absolutely buy up a bunch of these first-rate cans to have on hand for any cooking occasion that might arise." In this case, it helps to consider the many different ways this versatile ingredient can be used. For instance, there are lots of unique ways to upgrade your canned corn side dish, such as adding some curry powder or miso paste. If you're looking for a flavorful appetizer, Aldi's product could work beautifully in a roasted corn salsa recipe, as the sweetness of the corn would complement the savory and spicy ingredients. When it comes to main dishes, a casserole-esque taco skillet features canned corn plus ground beef, cheddar, red onion, and tortillas. With Aldi's affordable yet high-quality canned corn, there will be no limit to the recipes you can create.