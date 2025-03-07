The Fried Chicken Restaurant That's Making Waves Out West

Since its debut in the San Francisco Bay Area in 2016, Starbird has been reimagining fast food by prioritizing thoughtfully sourced ingredients, inventive recipes, and a seamless customer experience. The modern fried chicken brand founded by chef Aaron Noveshen and The Culinary Edge has carved out a distinctive place in the quick-service landscape. At the heart of Starbird's menu is its real, antibiotic-free chicken, hand-breaded and fried in a proprietary gluten-free batter.

The Starbird menu features sandwiches, salads, tenders, nuggets, wings, and sides that draw inspiration from a variety of global flavors. The items are paired with house-made sauces like wasabi aioli, Greek yogurt ranch, sriracha Buffalo, and the chain's signature Star Sauce. Popular selections include the Nashville HotBird, which brings bold heat, the Sweet Thai Glazed Tenders, which boast a balance of spice and sweetness, and Crispy Nuggets, which can be paired with any combination of sauces. Starbird also caters to different dietary preferences, serving plant-based proteins and swapping traditional buns for lettuce wraps.

In 2024, Starbird experienced record-breaking growth, expanding corporate and franchise locations throughout California. In addition to tasty food, a tech-forward approach has played a key role in its success. For instance, Starbird's loyalty program and efficient digital ordering system allow the chain to meet the increasing demand for convenience.

