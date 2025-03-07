The Fried Chicken Restaurant That's Making Waves Out West
Since its debut in the San Francisco Bay Area in 2016, Starbird has been reimagining fast food by prioritizing thoughtfully sourced ingredients, inventive recipes, and a seamless customer experience. The modern fried chicken brand founded by chef Aaron Noveshen and The Culinary Edge has carved out a distinctive place in the quick-service landscape. At the heart of Starbird's menu is its real, antibiotic-free chicken, hand-breaded and fried in a proprietary gluten-free batter.
The Starbird menu features sandwiches, salads, tenders, nuggets, wings, and sides that draw inspiration from a variety of global flavors. The items are paired with house-made sauces like wasabi aioli, Greek yogurt ranch, sriracha Buffalo, and the chain's signature Star Sauce. Popular selections include the Nashville HotBird, which brings bold heat, the Sweet Thai Glazed Tenders, which boast a balance of spice and sweetness, and Crispy Nuggets, which can be paired with any combination of sauces. Starbird also caters to different dietary preferences, serving plant-based proteins and swapping traditional buns for lettuce wraps.
In 2024, Starbird experienced record-breaking growth, expanding corporate and franchise locations throughout California. In addition to tasty food, a tech-forward approach has played a key role in its success. For instance, Starbird's loyalty program and efficient digital ordering system allow the chain to meet the increasing demand for convenience.
Starbird is redefining fast food chicken
Starbird has ambitious plans for nationwide expansion in 2025 and beyond, with new franchise opportunities set to open in Denver, Seattle, and Salt Lake City. Along with geographic growth, innovation remains a top priority. Limited-time items and seasonal specials keep the menu dynamic, ensuring customers can try new options on a regular basis.
Serving delicious chicken is essential for Starbird's bottom line. However, the enrichment, welfare, and happiness of its people — including employees, customers, and local communities — are central to the company's mission. Starbird offers tuition reimbursements to team members who wish to pursue higher education as well as a free language learning program for all employees. The company also partners with organizations such as the L.A. Regional Food Bank, SF-Marin Food Bank, and Second Harvest of Silicon Valley to donate thousands of meals each year.
As the demand for elevated American fast food continues to rise, Starbird is among the regional fried chicken chains we wish were everywhere. Whether it's a quick bite on the go or a cozy lunch or dinner at home, Starbird delivers a fresh, meaningful take on the beloved dish.