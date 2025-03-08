The Company Behind Costco's Kirkland Signature Greek Yogurt

Costco offers a truly mind-boggling number of store-brand products, typically sold under the company's beloved Kirkland label. However, before you start imagining massive Costco production plants, it's important to remember that the warehouse club gets a lot of help from well-known food producers that are more than happy to sell their wares in large quantities. The result is that savvy shoppers can enjoy name brand-quality products but with typical low Costco prices. That certainly seems to be the case with Kirkland Signature Greek yogurt.

Advertisement

The item is likely produced by Ehrmann Commonwealth Dairy, the American subsidiary of German food giant Ehrmann. The revelation comes from the 2017 book "Disciplined Growth Strategies" by businessman and associate professor Peter Cohan. According to Cohan, Ehrmann also supplies other retailers with its yogurt to sell under their own store-brand names. Yet, unlike some Kirkland products Costco that customers get behind, this hasn't been publicly confirmed by either company, and the packaging doesn't directly reveal the source.

Ehrmann Commonwealth Dairy products are sold throughout the United States under a number of names, most prominently Green Mountain Creamery. The Vermont-based company was established in 2009 and rapidly expanded through its early years, earning its rumored Costco partnership less than a decade later.

Advertisement