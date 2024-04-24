Kirkland Products Costco Customers Recommend You Stock Up On
When you stroll through the vast aisles of Costco, it's hard not to notice the plethora of products sporting the Kirkland Signature label — Costco's very own brand designed to compete with leading national brands in quality, but often at a fraction of the cost. From organic pantry products and gourmet snacks to high-quality meats and cravable condiments, the Kirkland Signature brand covers nearly every corner of this giant warehouse club.
But which Kirkland Signature products have become must-haves in the carts of seasoned Costco shoppers? As it turns out, Costco fans have thoughts on which items combine exceptional value, outstanding quality, and everyday convenience, making them the smartest picks for bulk buying. Based on recommendations from Costco shoppers, we've compiled a list of the most recommended food products at the warehouse club so you can unlock the full potential of your membership by picking up some Kirkland products that are sure to be worth clearing out some extra space in your pantry or kitchen cabinets. Whether you're restocking your household supplies or planning for an upcoming gathering, these recommendations will help you make the most of your next Costco run.
Kirkland Signature Farmed Atlantic Salmon
Kirkland Signature's Fresh Farmed Atlantic Salmon is a favorite among seafood-loving Costco shoppers for its freshness, quality, and price. Sold in a three-pound bag of six- to eight-ounce fillets, this salmon is ideal for everything from casual family dinners to sophisticated gatherings. Priced competitively, often around $10-$14 per pound depending on your location, this bulk pack of salmon provides a cost-effective way to enjoy a high-protein, heart-healthy option regularly. The salmon is also antibiotic-free, which is something many shoppers prefer.
Customers appreciate that each salmon filet comes individually vacuum-sealed, which helps to maintain freshness and makes it easy to store in the freezer. Fans say that the salmon is defrosted enough to cook within 20 minutes and provides a large enough portion size for a satisfying meal. Whether you enjoy Kirkland's salmon grilled, baked, or pan-seared, frequent buyers of the salmon say it retains its moist, tender texture and flavor, making it a top pick for health-conscious shoppers.
Kirkland Signature Organic Chicken Breasts
Kirkland Signature's organic chicken breasts are a staple for any fridge or freezer, offering a lean source of protein that's versatile in a variety of meals and easy to cook. Sold in bulk, these all-white meat chicken breasts are USDA organic, ensuring that they are free from antibiotics and added hormones. The bulk packs are typically available for around $5-7 per pound, making the value exceptional given the organic certification and overall quality of the meat.
Costco fans recommend these chicken breasts for a variety of reasons. For starters, shoppers love the price of buying meat in bulk. In addition, they like that the bulk package is divided into three individually wrapped sections, making freezing a breeze for future use. The portioning also helps in simplifying meal prep and aiding portion control. This product is especially popular among families looking to make quick, healthy meals during busy weeks.
Kirkland Signature Organic Plain Greek Yogurt
Kirkland Signature Greek Yogurt is a standout choice for both health enthusiasts and home cooks alike. This yogurt is not only thick, creamy, and satisfying but also offers exceptional value, making it a frequently recommended buy among Costco shoppers. Priced at around $7 for a generous 48-ounce container, it provides substantial savings compared to similar products from other leading brands.
Customers are drawn to Kirkland Signature Greek Yogurt's competitive pricing and versatility, making it a smart buy for those who consume yogurt regularly. Kirkland Signature Greek Yogurt can be used in both sweet and savory meals, topping off dishes like pancakes, waffles, or fruit salads or adding creaminess to savory sauces and soups without the added fat of cream. With its creamy texture, nutritional benefits, and multipurpose nature, Kirkland Signature Greek Yogurt is undoubtedly a smart buy for those who buy yogurt each time they grocery shop. The Kirkland yogurt provides both health advantages and culinary flexibility at an unbeatable price.
Kirkland Signature Frozen Vegetables
For those looking to always have vegetables on hand without the worry of fresh vegetables spoiling before they can be used, Kirkland Signature's frozen vegetables are the answer. The wholesale club offers a various mixes, including a blend of carrots, corn, peas, and green beans as well as stir-fry blends and single vegetable bags. Favorites for many Costco shoppers include frozen broccoli, frozen green beans, riced cauliflower. One reviewer said that Costco's frozen broccoli is the best way to enjoy broccoli in everything from pasta dishes to atop pizza, thanks to how quick the broccoli cooks and how affordable it is.
Any of Kirkland Signature's frozen vegetable varieties are sure to be both nutritious and convenient. Priced competitively at around $10-$12, these veggies are flash-frozen at peak freshness, preserving their nutritional value and taste. Shoppers find them perfect for quick dinners, adding healthful substance to any meal without breaking the bank.
Kirkland Signature Frozen Fruit
Frozen fruit is a staple for many health-conscious shoppers, and Kirkland Signature offers an impressive variety to cater to every preference and use. The frozen aisle at Costco will typically include Kirkland Signature varieties such as three berry blend, tropical blends, and standalone favorites like mangos, blueberries, strawberries, or cherries. These fruits are picked at peak ripeness and quickly frozen to ensure their nutritional value, flavor, and texture are preserved. The product is packaged in large, three- to five-pound resealable bags, with prices varying depending on the type of fruit but generally ranging from $9-$15. No matter which fruit you choose, these bags offer substantial savings over fresh fruit and other frozen options.
Costco members stock up on Kirkland Signature frozen fruit for several reasons. The convenience factor is a big draw — having a mix of fruits readily available in the freezer means that smoothies, desserts, and toppings for yogurt or oatmeal can be prepared in no time. Additionally, the quality of the fruit is consistently high. Financially, buying these fruits frozen offers excellent value, especially for organic options, which are often priced competitively with non-organic fresh fruit at other grocery stores.
Kirkland Signature Milk Chocolate Covered Almonds
Kirkland Signature Milk Chocolate Covered Almonds are the perfect treat for nut lovers and sweet-toothed snackers alike. Each almond is coated in a layer of milk chocolate, making for a great sweet snack. Packaged in a convenient (and generous) three-pound jar, these chocolate covered almonds offer exceptional value. The jars are priced at around $15-$18 — far more economical than smaller packs found in typical grocery stores. Customers like stocking up on these due to the quality and freshness of the almonds and the flavor and consistency of the chocolate coating. One shopper joked that even though the jar is three pounds, the almonds are so good that it only amounts to a "12 hour supply" of the snack.
Whether enjoyed as a personal indulgence or shared with friends and family, Kirkland Signature Milk Chocolate Covered Almonds are a practical choice for those seeking a convenient snack option. With a jar on hand, you're always prepared to satisfy cravings or elevate your entertaining game. Offering unbeatable value, exceptional quality, and ideal flavor, they are sure to become a favorite treat for both everyday enjoyment and special occasions alike.
Kirkland Signature Maple Syrup
Kirkland Signature Maple Syrup is a great addition to any pantry, complete with a Grade A purity rating, organic certification, and the renowned flavor of maple. Its rich, amber hue and thin texture enhance the taste of breakfast classics like pancakes and waffles. Its versatility extends beyond the breakfast table, as it can also be used as a natural sweetener in baking, cooking, and even drizzled over desserts like ice cream or yogurt.
Priced at around $14 for a substantial 33.8-ounce jug, Kirkland's maple syrup offers great value without compromising on quality. Compared to many national brands, which often charge higher prices for smaller quantities, this syrup provides a cost-effective way to enjoy the premium taste of pure maple without breaking the bank. This affordability makes it a go-to choice for Costco shoppers. Customers praise the syrup for its authentic flavor and smooth consistency, noting it only takes a bit of the syrup to enhance a dish due to its strong maple notes. According to fans, Kirkland's maple syrup delivers with its combination of premium quality, organic credentials, and unbeatable value.
Kirkland Signature Organic Almond Butter
Made with roasted almonds, Kirkland Signature Organic Almond Butter offers a wholesome, nutrient-rich spread that's both indulgent and healthy. Free from added sugars or preservatives found in many other brands, the pure and natural goodness of almonds shines through in every spoonful. Packaged in a generous 27-ounce jar, priced at approximately $11 depending on location, this almond butter provides excellent value for households seeking a cost-effective yet high-quality almond butter option.
Customers appreciate the price as well as the absence of additives that help to ensure a clean ingredient list. Fans of the nut butter also appreciate Its rich flavor and creamy consistency, which makes it a versatile addition to a variety of recipes. The only qualm reviewers seem to have about Kirkland's almond butter is that it can be difficult to stir, since the product naturally separates. However, that doesn't seem to make buyers shy away from purchasing and enjoying it. For families or individuals who enjoy almond butter over peanut butter, this organic offering from Kirkland Signature embodies the brand's commitment to quality and affordability.
Kirkland Signature Organic Hummus
Kirkland Signature Hummus is a product with a creamy texture and rich flavor. Sold in bulk, multi-pack containers, each box contains 20 two-and-a-half-ounce cups, making it perfect for on-the-go snacking, lunch bags, and spreading on sandwiches throughout the week. The price is also a draw, at around $10 for the box. Per ounce, Kirkland brand hummus is significantly lower than many grocery store brands, providing exceptional value and convenient portioning.
Customers appreciate that this hummus uses high-quality ingredients, like chickpeas, tahini, and a balanced mix of spices. Reviewers appreciate the individual cups for making meal planning easy and helping to stay in control of portions. Hummus in general is versatile enough to be used as a dip for vegetables, a spread for sandwiches, or even as a base in other recipes like dressings and marinades. So the convenience of the small cups, the health benefits of the hummus itself (being high in fiber and protein), and price value of Kirkland's hummus make this item a top choice for those who like to have ready-to-eat, nutritious options on hand.
Kirkland Signature Basil Pesto
Kirkland Signature Pesto Sauce is a product that promises to deliver both quality and value. Despite being a store brand product, it is made with premium ingredients, including imported Italian basil D.O.P., Parmesan cheese, and pine nuts. Costco's take on pesto delivers the vibrant flavors you'd expect at a much lower price. Packaged in a generous 22-ounce jar, the pesto is usually around $12, a significant savings compared to the cost of making your own pesto sauce at home.
As for its popularity with customers, it seems the convenience of Kirkland's pesto sauce is unmatched, with people saying it saves them time and effort when they crave the bold flavors of homemade pesto. Customers like the pesto's flavor profile and appreciate the jarred format, which ensures long-lasting freshness. As a general kitchen staple, pesto's versatility is great. Whether tossed with pasta for a quick weeknight meal, slathered on sandwiches for a burst of flavor, or used as a marinade for grilled meats and vegetables, pesto sauce adds depth and complexity to any recipe.
Kirkland Signature Frozen Pizza
For many Costco members, Kirkland Signature Frozen Pizza is a must-buy. Not only is the product known for its taste and quality compared to other frozen pizzas, but they are affordable as well. The pack of pizzas will cost around $17, which is a steal, particularly compared to ordering takeout. Available in a variety of flavors, including pepperoni and cheese, Kirkland Signature's frozen pizzas come in multi-packs, perfect for feeding a crowd or stocking up to have something on hand for easy weeknight dinners.
The pizzas are liked by Costco customers for their generous toppings, including a good balance of cheese, sauce, and crust that bakes up crispy in the oven. Shoppers like that these pizzas are always a hit with kids. At a price that breaks down to just a few dollars per pizza, it's undoubtedly a great deal. Whether you plan to eat them as is or customize the pizzas with additional toppings of your own, Kirkland Signature frozen pizzas are definitely worth buying on your next Costco run.
Kirkland Signature Sweet Cream Butter
When it comes to household essentials, butter is one that nearly everyone picks up on their regular grocery trip. Costco's store brand Kirkland Signature butter is a basic necessity that comes with the promise of both quality and value. As with all Costco products, this butter is offered in a large quantities — four pounds, to be exact. The butter is available in salted or unsalted, catering to baking needs or serving a purpose for everyday cooking and spreading. Its price, at around $16, makes the cost per pound competitively low. The price and reliability of Kirkland Signature brand products make this butter a good option for those who use butter every day or need a large quantity for a particular recipe.
The butter is liked by customers for its texture and taste, and, of course, the price. It's perfect for cooking, baking, or just spreading on toast, and buying it in bulk from Costco means you won't run out quickly, making it a convenient and cost-effective choice for families and avid cooks.
Kirkland Signature Italian Parmigiano Reggiano
Finally, the last must-have item at Costco on our list is the Kirkland Signature Italian Parmigiano Reggiano cheese. This product brings artisanal quality to the Costco aisles because this Parmigiano Reggiano is aged for over 24 months, which significantly enhances the flavor profile. In general, Parmigiano Reggiano is sharp and savory, and Costco's imported Italian variety is no exception. Available in large, one-pound blocks for around $20, Kirkland's Parmigiano Reggiano offers great value, especially when compared to the price of similar quality cheese in specialty stores or smaller grocery chains.
Cheese lovers appreciate the quality and versatility of this cheese, which can be grated over pastas, used in soups, salads, or incorporated into recipes that call for a robust cheese flavor. The long shelf life and the ability to buy in bulk make it particularly appealing to those who like to have a gourmet touch readily available in their kitchen.