Crunchy Vanilla Nut Granola Recipe
A popular choice amongst the pre-packaged breakfast cereals available at grocery stores, granola is packed with crunchy goodness and delicious, nutty flavor. However, store-bought granolas aren't the only option here — it's much easier to make granola at home than you might think. If you love this crunchy morning treat, we highly recommend whipping up a batch, and this vanilla nut granola recipe by Catherine Brookes is the perfect place to start. Making your own granola is incredibly easy, allows you to add the exact ingredients you love, and it'll likely save you money too, since you can buy the ingredients in bulk and bake a large batch.
As well as the classic oat base, this recipe features a medley of nuts — that's pecans, almonds, and cashews. These each provide their distinct texture and flavor, as well as an array of essential vitamins and minerals like magnesium and vitamin E, healthy fats, fiber, and protein. What better way to start the day? The hearty, nut-packed base is then coated in a sticky mixture of oil and agave syrup, which provides just the right amount of sweetness and is flavored with warming vanilla and cinnamon. Finally, the whole mixture is baked to crunchy, golden perfection.
Gather the ingredients for this crunchy vanilla nut granola
For the base of this crunchy granola, you'll need rolled oats, almonds, pecans, and cashews. Then, for the sticky coating, grab some agave syrup, melted coconut oil, cinnamon, vanilla extract, and salt.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 300 F.
Step 2: Line a baking sheet
Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.
Step 3: Combine the syrup mixture
Add the agave syrup, coconut oil, cinnamon, vanilla extract, and salt to a mixing bowl and stir to combine.
Step 4: Chop the nuts
Add the almonds, pecans, and cashews to the bowl of a food processor and pulse until roughly chopped. You can also use a knife if desired.
Step 5: Add oats and nuts to a bowl
Transfer the chopped nuts to a large mixing bowl and add the oats.
Step 6: Stir with the syrup mixture
Pour over the syrup mixture and stir thoroughly to coat the oats and nuts.
Step 7: Transfer to baking sheet
Spoon the mixture onto your prepared baking sheet and spread out into an even layer.
Step 8: Bake the granola
Bake for 45 minutes, stirring every 15 minutes.
Step 9: Cool and store
Leave to cool before transferring to an air-tight storage container.
Crunchy Vanilla Nut Granola Recipe
Homemade granola is versatile and cost-efficient, and this vanilla nut version, packed with cashews, almonds, and pecans, is a great recipe to get you started.
Ingredients
- ¾ cup agave syrup
- ½ cup coconut oil, melted
- 1 ½ teaspoons cinnamon
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ¾ cup almonds
- ¾ cup pecans
- ¾ cup cashews
- 2 ½ cups rolled oats
Optional Ingredients
- Berries, to serve
- Yogurt, to serve
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 300 F.
- Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Add the agave syrup, coconut oil, cinnamon, vanilla extract, and salt to a mixing bowl and stir to combine.
- Add the almonds, pecans, and cashews to the bowl of a food processor and pulse until roughly chopped. You can also use a knife if desired.
- Transfer the chopped nuts to a large mixing bowl and add the oats.
- Pour over the syrup mixture and stir thoroughly to coat the oats and nuts.
- Spoon the mixture onto your prepared baking sheet and spread out into an even layer.
- Bake for 45 minutes, stirring every 15 minutes.
- Leave to cool before transferring to an air-tight storage container.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|248
|Total Fat
|17.2 g
|Saturated Fat
|6.8 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|20.7 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.8 g
|Total Sugars
|8.1 g
|Sodium
|38.1 mg
|Protein
|4.8 g
What can I serve with this granola?
When it comes to crafting the ultimate granola bowl, there are so many options to consider. A classic choice is pairing this crunchy granola with a generous dollop of Greek yogurt and some fresh berries like blueberries, strawberries, or raspberries. This makes for a wonderfully satisfying, crunchy, creamy, and nutritious breakfast. If you're in the mood for something lighter, however, you can switch the yogurt for milk or a plant-based alternative. Granola is also great for scattering on top of a smoothie or acai bowl to add some extra crunch and sustenance. Or you can layer it into a wholesome yogurt parfait.
If it's a dessert bowl you're after, try using granola to enhance a bowl of ice cream, perhaps alongside a drizzle of chocolate sauce. And, though it's already had a stint in the oven, granola can in fact be used to craft other baked treats too. Use it to top an apple crumble, or bake it into a batch of fluffy muffins for added texture and heartiness.
Which extra add-ins would fit in alongside the nuts and oats?
Whilst we opt for pecans, cashews, and almonds here, switching these up or adding other ingredients is no problem at all. When it comes to granola, most nut varieties will work beautifully. Some other fantastic options include walnuts, macadamia nuts, and pistachios. Just ensure they're roughly chopped before combining them with the oats and other ingredients to help them distribute evenly throughout the mixture and toast up beautifully. Seeds are another great choice here too. Think pumpkin, sunflower, hemp, or chia seeds. These will add an extra boost of nutrition to the granola, being packed with healthy fats and protein.
To incorporate a sweeter element into the granola mix, go for dried fruits such as cranberries, raisins, or even chopped dates or apricots. These can be added post-baking since they don't require toasting. Just toss them through the cooled granola before transferring everything to your storage container. Chocolate chips are always a great idea too. Just add these in the same way as you would the dried fruit, to ensure they don't melt.