Crunchy Vanilla Nut Granola Recipe

A popular choice amongst the pre-packaged breakfast cereals available at grocery stores, granola is packed with crunchy goodness and delicious, nutty flavor. However, store-bought granolas aren't the only option here — it's much easier to make granola at home than you might think. If you love this crunchy morning treat, we highly recommend whipping up a batch, and this vanilla nut granola recipe by Catherine Brookes is the perfect place to start. Making your own granola is incredibly easy, allows you to add the exact ingredients you love, and it'll likely save you money too, since you can buy the ingredients in bulk and bake a large batch.

As well as the classic oat base, this recipe features a medley of nuts — that's pecans, almonds, and cashews. These each provide their distinct texture and flavor, as well as an array of essential vitamins and minerals like magnesium and vitamin E, healthy fats, fiber, and protein. What better way to start the day? The hearty, nut-packed base is then coated in a sticky mixture of oil and agave syrup, which provides just the right amount of sweetness and is flavored with warming vanilla and cinnamon. Finally, the whole mixture is baked to crunchy, golden perfection.