11 Expensive Steakhouse Chains That Aren't Worth The Price Tag

This steakhouse landed itself in some hot water for allegedly poaching customers from legendary chef, Wolfgang Puck. Wolfgang's Steakhouse is actually named for its owner, Wolfgang Zwiener, but name battles aside, there's plenty of reasons you shouldn't eat at Wolfgang's. While the menu claims to have something to "please every palate," it might not have something to please every wallet.

Advertisement

People feel that the quality and taste of the food that is served is not equivalent to the extravagant price tag. At Wolfgang's, taste is a particularly large issue. You can buy the highest quality steak in the world and cook it to the perfect temperature, and still be left wanting more due to a lack of seasoning. This is how patrons of Wolfgang's feel after ordering a steak. A customer at the Midtown NYC location called the steak "flavorless" in their TripAdvisor review and claimed that a manager said the meat was prepared "with no spices and seasonings."

It doesn't bode well that you can not find the prices of any dishes on Wolfgang's official website. On TripAdvisor, the value of the restaurant is generally ranked low for most reviewers, even when the rest of their review is positive. For two people you should expect to pay over $150 to have a meal that is properly filling for both parties.

Advertisement

Reviewers are also upset with the mandatory service charge that is applied to their already large check. This isn't due to a lack of belief in gratuity, but rather a perceived lack in quality service from the hospitality team. According to customers, the service is rushed and inattentive which is far below the mark for a fine dining establishment.