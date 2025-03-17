11 Expensive Steakhouse Chains That Aren't Worth The Price Tag
There are few feelings in life that beat the sensation of sinking your fork into a juicy cut of steak. When you're looking for that perfect cut of celebratory steak — and dining out at a nice restaurant — you want to be absolutely certain that you're getting your money's worth. Do you go with the small local steakhouse or trust that a fancy top dollar chain has cracked the code on the perfect high-end steak?
A fancy steakhouse dinner can quickly rack up a bill of hundreds of dollars, and in our experience with high-end chains, they can be extremely hit and miss, and vary in quality across locations. High price doesn't always equal high quality, so before trying out a steakhouse chain it is important to assess just what you'll be getting for your hard-earned dollars. Is the meat high quality and well sourced? How skillfully is the steak prepared? Is the service top notch, and is there a minimum bill requirement? We have scoured the internet to find the expensive steakhouses that aren't worth the price tag. It is worth bearing in mind that prices can vary depending on location, but this should still give you a rough idea of what to expect.
Steak 48
This steakhouse — opened by the Mastro's co-founders in Beverly Hills — promises the finest in steak and seafood in a refined environment. Although the restaurant boasts about prime USDA steaks, A5 Japanese Wagyu, and fresh seafood, many customers are underwhelmed by the quality of the featured cuts. There is a dissonance between the promise of the best cuts of meat and the freshest fish and the lack of grass-fed beef and wild-caught fish on the menu. The menu claims that the fish are responsibly sourced when possible, which leaves no guarantee that the fish is wild-caught. Steaks on the menu range from a considerable $62 for a 12 ounce New York strip to a whopping $285 for a 46 ounce bone-in Wagyu tomahawk. A 16 ounce USDA prime NY strip can be purchased for under $40, so selling the same size for $75 dollars is a massive mark-up.
The shocking prices go beyond the surf and turf, and the drinks at Steak 48 also have sky high costs. One of its most expensive selections is a 2 ounce double shot of Paradis Imperial Hennessey for $740. While this cognac gem is very high value, this pricing is not fair to customers. A bottle of Paradis Imperial shakes out to about $150 dollars per ounce. Of course a restaurant has to make a profit, but it does not need to rip off its customers. The Maybourne in Beverly Hills also offers shots of Paradis Imperial, but they are priced at $400 for 2ounces.
Urban Farmer
Urban Farmer claims to be a modern steakhouse with responsibly sourced, high-quality meat used to create "soulful" food in a chill environment. One thing that customers do not find chill, however, is the valuation of the menu items. This "down-to-earth" environment may also have an effect on the business's service, and many people find that they are paying high prices for slow service.
Wait times on busy days can be high even with a reservation, and at the table, servers seem to take their time. This can be a bit of a slap in the face when the restaurant charges a 4% surcharge that "represents their dedication to providing an award winning work environment," as per their website. In reviews it has been referred to as a "living wage surcharge" or an "energy charge." It feels unclear what customers are being asked to contribute towards. Of course providing servers with a living wage is important, but that can be done without putting the responsibility on customers. A reddit post suggests that this money doesn't go towards the wages of servers at all.
Customers have also complained about the portions at Urban Farmer. Even positive reviews note that the portions are on the smaller side. The 6 ounce tenderloin steak is $54, which is a lot to pay for not a lot of meat.
Wolfgang's Steakhouse
This steakhouse landed itself in some hot water for allegedly poaching customers from legendary chef, Wolfgang Puck. Wolfgang's Steakhouse is actually named for its owner, Wolfgang Zwiener, but name battles aside, there's plenty of reasons you shouldn't eat at Wolfgang's. While the menu claims to have something to "please every palate," it might not have something to please every wallet.
People feel that the quality and taste of the food that is served is not equivalent to the extravagant price tag. At Wolfgang's, taste is a particularly large issue. You can buy the highest quality steak in the world and cook it to the perfect temperature, and still be left wanting more due to a lack of seasoning. This is how patrons of Wolfgang's feel after ordering a steak. A customer at the Midtown NYC location called the steak "flavorless" in their TripAdvisor review and claimed that a manager said the meat was prepared "with no spices and seasonings."
It doesn't bode well that you can not find the prices of any dishes on Wolfgang's official website. On TripAdvisor, the value of the restaurant is generally ranked low for most reviewers, even when the rest of their review is positive. For two people you should expect to pay over $150 to have a meal that is properly filling for both parties.
Reviewers are also upset with the mandatory service charge that is applied to their already large check. This isn't due to a lack of belief in gratuity, but rather a perceived lack in quality service from the hospitality team. According to customers, the service is rushed and inattentive which is far below the mark for a fine dining establishment.
Morton's
Morton's tagline boldly proclaims that they do "the best steak ever," and t his chain frequently comes up in conversations about premium steakhouses to visit for those looking to dabble in luxury steaks. This chain is huge and spans not only the United States, but multiple countries, making it an option for customers nationwide. However, you might want to think twice before making your maiden voyage to Morton's because you may find it isn't worth your effort (or dollars).
Many people find that the issue with Morton's is the chain aspect of the restaurant, resulting in consistently average food and service. But if you're paying top dollar, you want a little better than consistently average. People who eat at the San Francisco location find that there is better steak in the city at local restaurants for considerably less. The preparation of the steak is also seen as subpar — as a chain with many kitchens to fill, the staff may not all be highly qualified chefs. When you pay $58 dollars for 8 ounces of filet mignon, you don't want it to come out bleeding.
The service is also reportedly slow and not what you would come to expect from a fine dining restaurant. The locations are frequently under-staffed with waiters and bartenders that appear stressed. The service is disorganized and slow and reportedly rude sometimes. Individual experiences may vary, but it's not a good look for such a far-reaching chain.
Ruth's Chris
Ruth's Chris promises top notch meat, chefs, hospitality, and bartenders. This chain is also massive with 154 locations, making it one of the most available options in the top-tier steakhouse sphere. With so many locations, plenty of diners will have the opportunity to sample a Ruth's Chris steakhouse, and the reviews are pretty consistent: consistently underwhelming, that is.
Whatever cut of steak you might choose at Ruth's Chris, its USDA prime cuts are served at a price that is fair for the quality of the meat, but they are wasted on the kitchen. The cheapest steak is just under $60 – a small 8 ounce offering called a Petit Filet — and customers often complain of their steaks coming out under or over cooked. Despite Ruth's Chris' promise to have skilled chefs in the kitchen, it is difficult to fill hundreds of restaurants with the best of the best. When you're purchasing a small steak for nearly $60 with $20 sides that are not included and similarly expensive appetizers, however, you would expect them to be prepared skillfully and thoughtfully.
Ruth's Chris also talks a big game in terms of the hospitality it offers, but the staff can be less than welcoming with customers often complaining that the service is slow and inattentive. Reviewers have even likened the servers to Applebees waiters. One reviewer on TripAdvisor didn't hold back, calling their trip to Ruth's Chris the "worst dining experience."
STK Steakhouse
STK Steakhouse considers itself a "first of its kind dining experience." The experience emphasizes the social aspects of dining, infusing cool vibes into its food with live DJs in their restaurants, and the atmosphere of a laid-back club. No matter how incredibly awesome the energy may be, the prices are unreasonable.
The cheapest steak you can get is a measly 6 ounce filet for $70, and a 10 ounce filet is $87. This is shocking considering the restaurant admits that not all of its meat is prime and some is choice. Many customers complain about the pricing of the food. Not only is it expensive, the portions are small, and the food is ill-prepared and not plated attractively. Its small cuts are dwarfed by the oversized white plates. Beyond the steak, the rest of the menu doesn't fare well either. The jalapeño pickled shrimp cocktail appears to be four pieces of shrimp with messy jalapeño slices draped over them for nearly $40.
It is unfortunate that the atmosphere of the restaurant doesn't make up for this huge leap in price. It is a major failing of a restaurant banking on experience to have negative feedback on its seating, waitstaff, and overall entertainment.
Mastro's
Mastro's is named for the two brothers who own the business. Jeffrey and Mike Mastro have become industry titans opening multiple steakhouse brands beyond the classic Mastro's name (including Steak 48). What does it take to make a steakhouse empire: quality and integrity or price markups? Mastro's customers are split.
Mastro's suffers from speed, and despite having many tables to tend, waiters try to force quick service. Many customers have reported that rushing and inattention from servers leads to easily avoidable bungles. Of course mistakes happen, but repeated reviews indicating forgetful servers indicates a disorganized service system or overworked staff.
Reviewers have also indicated that its food is lacking the quality you would hope for when dropping hundreds on your bill. Food is rushed out too quickly, customers who ordered medium and medium-well steaks felt they were too pink and bloody. The steaks are rushed on the grill and are not allowed time to cool so that they are not a juicy mess when served.
The flavor and quality of the steaks is also noted to be mediocre. This is absolutely not what you want to hear when ordering a 6 ounce filet for $58. The meat is USDA prime and therefore the cuts of meat are expensive to buy in, but the extra cost to the customer should be justified through careful and professional preparation so that diners feel they are getting good value for their money.
Smith & Wollenksy
Smith & Wollensky claims to be America's steakhouse, and it aims to offer a timeless experience. In the brand's nearly 50 year history it has built an empire of restaurants with methods that have been aged longer than its steaks. One thing that isn't timeless about the brand, however, is its pricing, which has been rising for years. On the menu you will struggle to find an item that wouldn't have blown a family's entire yearly budget in the '70s.
Smith & Wollensky is often compared to Peter Luger, another long standing American steakhouse boasting a classic aesthetic with historic flair. In a Reddit thread comparing the two, users vastly tipped the scale in Peter Luger's favor. Even lovers of the Smith & Wollenksy experience consider it less than classy. A TripAdvisor review to the tune of 5 stars written by Austin's Critical Review called it "The Applebees of the Big Apple." Customers are often charmed by the environment and sucked out of it as soon as they see the bill. A USDA prime 16 ounce NY strip steak is $78, while a smaller 10 ounce filet mignon (with no indication that it is certified USDA prime) isn't much cheaper at $65.
While the restaurant maintains loyal supporters, many customers report a downfall of the brand and its quality in recent times. The brand used to offer tasty steaks with reliable service, but unfortunately, quality has fallen on both sides.
Peter Luger
Peter Luger is one of the oldest steakhouses in America. It opened its doors in 1887 and has proven successful in its 138 years of continued growth. Throughout time, many have considered Peter Luger to be one of the best top dollar steakhouse chains, but it isn't without its detractors.
In 2019, famous restaurant critic Pete Wells wrote a zero star review of the restaurant for the New York Times. He claimed the restaurant has taken a nose dive in terms of quality and said of the Peter Luger experience: "After I've paid, there is the unshakable sense that I've been scammed." This scathing review led to a reassessment of the brand.
One thing to know before you eat at Peter Luger steakhouse, is that it suffers from inconsistency. Steaks are tough and difficult to chew or practically mooing by the time they reach their plates. Very little is done to the steak in the way of seasoning because the aging process is meant to create the flavor. The process is unsuccessful, and the bland flavor of the food is not worth the price tag. Steak for two is over $140 alone, with no sides.
One of the restaurant's greatest failings is its service. Most negative reviews are not solely critical of the servers ability, but also their character. Waiters are called rude and uninterested in creating a positive customer experience. If you are expected to leave a 20% tip on your several hundred dollar meal, you expect hundred dollar service.
Fleming's
Fleming's claims to offer steaks that are "as close to perfect as you can get in every way," and the brand is serving up steaks coast to coast. With the prices printed on the menus, the steakhouse's promise better be accurate. Unfortunately, there are a few ways the brand is missing the mark.
A Reddit user asked steak lovers if they would say Fleming's is worth the incredibly high price tag, and the response was generally no. The food served is often underwhelming or downright bad. Food often hits tables lukewarm or disturbingly cold. Even if the steak makes it to your table warm, it may be too rare and lacking any interesting flavor profile. For average food, a $60 8 ounce steak is unreasonable.
Service at Fleming's isn't any better than the food. The waitstaff is likely overwhelmed or under trained, tables are left feeling ignored and left to fend for themselves. It can feel like you are on the clock as you need to flag down staff to get anything you need or want. If you want to work for your food, you might as well buy a USDA prime cut of steak and broil it yourself.
The Palm
The Palm's central mission is to treat customers like family. I don't remember the last time I went to a family dinner and paid $64 for a steak, but everyone's family is different. Customers can come away from the expensive dinner feeling that they would like to go no contact with the restaurant.
The food is not prepared with an eye for detail. Waiters ask how you would like your steak cooked as a formality, there is no guarantee you will actually receive a properly cooked steak. Customer reviews flag the steaks as overcooked to the point of a rubbery texture or so rare it's like it was hardly cooked. People also feel that the meat is a lower quality than it used to be, with a Yelp reviewer even questioning if the meat is truly USDA prime as advertised.
The service does not make up for the inconsistent food experience — people wait a long time to see their servers and receive their items. Not only are you waiting for your food to come out, but paying customers looking to purchase dessert are left waiting to see a menu. It is a great downfall to leave customers feeling so unattended that they are dissuaded from spending more money when they're likely dining at a place like this with the intention of spending big.
Methodologyy
High-end steakhouses will cost you a pretty penny, so it is important to take every facet of the dining experience into account when evaluating the cost. For this article, I prioritized the views of patrons at these restaurants and looked for key details in their reviews. It is important that a steakhouse provides customers with service that is up to par with its status, especially considering many establishments will add a required gratuity to the bill.
It is also incredibly important to know where the steaks are coming from if the information is provided. Are they Prime meat? What would it cost to buy one yourself to prepare at home? If a steak has a price tag of nearly double the sale price of the meat, there better be something special about the preparation and presentation. It is also important to review what the steakhouse chain promises customers can expect at their restaurants and if the experience of customers lives up to that promise. When customers repeatedly report poor service, bad drinks, bland steak ,and other missteps, it can't be considered a one time mistake.