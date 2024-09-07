Peter Luger Steak House: What To Know Before You Eat There
Unless you're 137 years old, then Peter Luger Steak House has been around for longer than you. This Williamsburg, Brooklyn-born restaurant began its meaty life all the way back in 1887, and since then has managed to stay at the top of diners' lists when seeking out some of the best steaks in America. One of the ways it does this is by being so darn quirky.
Peter Luger has held fast onto some of its traditions that began when it first started, making its delightful charm old-world. It also means that some of its dining experiences are a little more antiquated when compared to the modern day steakhouses that have now spread across the United States, and the experience of eating at one of their dark, wooden tables is certainly a unique one. So before you hop in a yellow cab and cross the bridge to Brooklyn, read on to make sure you know everything you need to before dining at Peter Luger Steak House.
The original location is in Williamsburg, Brooklyn
If you want to go to the original Peter Luger Steak House, then you should head over to 178 Broadway, Brooklyn. This Williamsburg address is pretty easy to get to. There's a bus stop right outside where you can be dropped off, and if you've got your own vehicle then you're in luck, because there are a number of parking lots near, making it easy to park your car close to the restaurant. Hewes Street is the subway stop to head to if you're coming from Manhattan, where the J, M, or Z lines all run to. A real pro tip? If you're coming from Manhattan then walk over the Brooklyn Bridge, and head to the restaurant from there. The walk across the bridge will work up your appetite and it'll take under 20 minutes to get from the end of the bridge to dinner.
If you're not in New York City there are other options for you, because Peter Luger isn't just Big Apple-based. There's another location in Great Neck, Long Island City. Much like its city-slicker big brother, the Great Neck location is right next to a bus stop, making it much more accessible to get to from Manhattan than you'd think. Las Vegas isn't short of a good steakhouse, and that's never been more true since a branch of Peter Luger opened there, too. Not in America? The only other place you'll come across the restaurant is in Tokyo.
Book ahead if you don't want to wait for a table
It's no secret that nabbing a table at a Peter Luger Steak House is not an easy feat, and if you don't want to wait for a table then booking in advance is a must. You can book up to one month ahead, and it's worth the planning as tables will fill up quickly. For the Brooklyn location, you can book online or make a reservation over the phone, but the Great Neck location will only accept the latter. If you are able to sweet-talk your server, then a corner table in the Williamsburg restaurant is a golden location. You'll get an entertaining view of the wait staff as they bring plates in and out of the kitchen, and you'll be able to people watch both those in the restaurant, and the people walking by.
If you are feeling risky and want to try your luck, then you can turn up and hope for a table. The restaurant opens at 11:45 a.m. for lunch service, and then stays open all the way through dinner service. You're less likely to have to wait for long if you come in for an early meal. It's not the end of the world if you do have to wait, because there's a big bar right at the entrance of the restaurant, where they'll serve a mean martini whilst you wait for a table to free up.
Bring cash to pay
Don't get stuck singing for your supper, or having to do the dishes, and bring lots of cash. What you need to know before visiting, is that Peter Luger Steak House only accepts cash, and some American debit cards. So tourists beware, because that travel card you've got tucked in your pocket probably isn't going to cut it. Instead, make sure you've loaded up on the paper dollars and you'll be good to go when your bill comes to the table.
You'll need lots of cash too, because this isn't going to be a small bill. Steaks start from $70.95, sides start from $17.95, and desserts are $14.95. All that adds up pretty fast, meaning that a three-course meal for one will total well over $100, and that's before you've added tip, tax, and, most importantly, a dirty martini or a crisp glass of white wine. So before you order a cab to the door, make sure you've got a wodge of cash ready to pay for your steak dinner.
Don't fill up on the complimentary bread service
What's better than a fresh basket of bread when you're hungry? Well, as soon as you sit down at your table at Peter Luger, you'll be greeted by an overflowing bread basket, and a generous portion of butter, too. There are three different types of breads in there, an onion roll, a classic roll, and a caraway seeded soft bread stick. All will smell delicious and will tempt you to throw your napkin on your lap and begin tearing, slathering, and scoffing until you are left with nothing but crumbs.
But be warned – carbs are filling, and the last thing you are going to want to do before being presented with your hefty steak meal is to be too full, when you should be licking the plate clean of that delicious meat. And, if we are being honest, the bread is pretty average as complimentary bread services go (but check out this list for steakhouse restaurants with the best bread services). Put the bread down, leave the butter alone, and hold on until your meal comes. We promise it'll be worth the wait.
You'll get a jug of their steak sauce no matter what
But it's not just a complimentary bread basket you'll get when you sit down, oh no. Because, alongside that carby starter you'll also get a jug of delicious steak sauce plonked down in front of you. Now you might find that a bit of a weird thing to have with your bread, but, as your waiter will tell you, the steak sauce is so good that you'll want it on everything. Everything apart from the steak that is. You'll be told that the steak is so delicious as it is that the sauce will just cover up the taste of the meat.
Thankfully you are allowed the sauce on anything else, and it is great on anything else. In fact, Peter Luger Steak House has found its sauce to be so popular that you can even buy a bottle of it to take away with you, too. So put it on the side of your plate to swipe your bread through, dunk some chips in it, but leave the steak out of it. Literally.
They take beef quality, and quantity, seriously
There's a reason that the steaks from Peter Luger are so well known. It's because, since its conception, both quality and quantity of the beef used has been top priority. The quality is about as good as you can find, because all the beef is USDA Prime grade, meaning that it is well marbled with fat, made using younger cows, and is thought to be the highest quality you can find. Not only this, but each cut is eyeballed by a member of the family as it is brought in. Wait staff will proudly tell you that if the meat isn't approved by them, then it won't get in the door and, ultimately, to your plate.
Second is the quantity. On the menu you'll spot a $5 surcharge if the table orders a steak for one to split between two. It's because the portion size of the meat that you get is generous. Be prepared for the meat sweats a few hours after you leave, and come in your loosest pants.
They only serve two cuts of beef
Don't expect a lot of choice when it comes to the steak options at Peter Luger. Despite being a steakhouse, this restaurant only really serves two cuts of beef, the porterhouse and the rib-eye. They'll come cut into easy to share slices, meaning that you don't have to dangerously hack away with a serrated knife and instead you'll be able to happily scoop the meat onto your plate with the spoon provided.
Though the cut is a simple choice between two, the process of cooking the beef is anything but simple. All the beef is dry-aged on site, giving it a properly savory, umami flavor. It's likely that your waiter will recommend that you order your steak medium-rare, as it's the best way to taste that signature dry-aged flavor that the process infuses into the meat. And remember, no steak sauce allowed on that steak.
There aren't many vegetarian options
In the modern day, we are lucky that some of the meatiest establishments out there will serve some pretty delicious food that vegetarians can enjoy. From the fried corn sticks and pickled beet salad at Rodizio Grill Brazilian Steakhouse, or the completely vegan filet mignon at Charley's Steak House, steakhouses are getting used to catering to the non-meat eating patrons that pay them a visit.
Except for Peter Luger, that is. In an extremely rare move, there are no vegetarian main courses to speak of at Peter Luger Steak House. You could get the house salad to start, or, you know, a side of the onion rings, but there aren't too many veg options above and beyond that. And make sure you stay away from the creamed spinach too, because it's made with chicken stock. So, if you're abstaining from animal protein and find yourself tagging along to a dinner at Peter Luger, make sure you don't come too hungry.
The sides are made for sharing
If you can eat the chicken stock-laced creamed spinach, then we'd recommend ordering a portion for the table. Not only is this a really, really good version of the steakhouse classic side, but you'll get a hefty amount of it, especially if you choose the order "for two" option. All the sides at Peter Luger will give you generous portions that make them great for family-style sharing.
Your waiter will likely dollop a few bits of whatever you've ordered for the table onto your plate, before leaving the remainder of the sides on the table for you to help yourself to as and when you need a little more twice baked potato here, or a little more onion and tomato there. One side that is a must order is the famous thickly cut bacon, which we think might be the best bacon you can buy. It might seem a little counter intuitive to add even more meat to this mega meaty meal, but one bite of the cured, slightly smoky, extremely delicious bacon and you might be convinced that the sides aren't good for sharing after all.
The luncheon specials change depending on the day
If you happen to find yourself heading to Peter Luger Steak House during the lunch hour service, then you'll be able to make the most of their lunch specials. These change daily, so make sure you know what's on the menu when you visit to avoid being disappointed. It ranges between things like a pot roast on Mondays, fillet of sole on Tuesdays and Fridays, or if you're there on a Wednesday you'll be offered the homestyle chicken.
There are some mainstays to the lunch menu, however. It means that, no matter which day of the week you visit, there'll always be the Peter Luger burger. And, of course, you're always welcome to the steak too. Remember that the specials are only available until 3:45 p.m. each day, so don't turn up past then and expect to be served that chicken you had your eye on.
The burgers aren't anything special
The lunchtime specials aren't without a bit of controversy. Remember that Peter Luger burger we mentioned? It's probably not worth it. The burger is given a lot of hype online, with lofty claims that it's the best burger in New York City, due to its seriously delicious simplicity, making for a juicy bite.
So why isn't it worth it? The burger itself is almost too simple. It's a thick patty (a half pound, to be precise) and comes in a potato bun. Whilst the meat will be top quality, you'll have to pay top dollar too. This burger will set you back $19.95, and that's before you've paid extra to add a slice of American cheese, or added on any sides. For a burger and fries you're going to be spending almost $50, which is a pretty penny to be spending on an extremely simple burger. Save your cents and get a cheap burger at one of the best fast food restaurants in the country, and spend your hard earned cash on what you should be ordering at Peter Luger Steak House — the steak.
It might split opinions at your table
The controversy of Peter Luger doesn't stop there, and you might get to the end of your meal and find that the opinions of your dining companions are split. The restaurant was awarded a Michelin star back in 2021, and managed to retain it for just one year after. But, in 2022 its star was removed, which confused and confirmed people's opinions in equal measure.
Whilst the quality is still that USDA standard, and the old steakhouse charm is still very much alive and kicking, Peter Luger Steak House was said to have lost a bit of its famous sparkle. There was that infamous New York Times article written back in 2019 that began the whispers of discontent, and many chefs have weighed in since to offer their two cents. Whilst the steaks generally get praise, customers claim that the service isn't what it used to be, that the sides are lacking in flavour, and that the prices are simply too high for what is put in front of you.
Save room for dessert
We get it, when there's a huge slab of high quality, perfectly cooked, expensive steak in front of you, it's going to be hard not to lick the plate clean. But before you visit Peter Luger Steak House you need to know this: leave room for dessert. Because, when the remnants of the steak are cleared away, you'll be presented with a dessert menu so tempting that your (once full) stomach might just begin to rumble again. Like the rest of the menu, they've got the classic desserts. Apple strudel, Key lime pie, or the well loved (and well named) Luger's Special "Holy Cow" Hot Fudge Sundae are all worthy of busting a gut to try.
The dessert stuff doesn't stop there, because you'll get a saucer of schlag with whatever you order, a puffy whipped cream that you can spoon onto your plate (or straight into your mouth) as you wish. And if all that sweetness isn't enough? You'll be given a complimentary chocolate coin on your way out too, as an added bonus.