Peter Luger Steak House: What To Know Before You Eat There

If you want to go to the original Peter Luger Steak House, then you should head over to 178 Broadway, Brooklyn. This Williamsburg address is pretty easy to get to. There's a bus stop right outside where you can be dropped off, and if you've got your own vehicle then you're in luck, because there are a number of parking lots near, making it easy to park your car close to the restaurant. Hewes Street is the subway stop to head to if you're coming from Manhattan, where the J, M, or Z lines all run to. A real pro tip? If you're coming from Manhattan then walk over the Brooklyn Bridge, and head to the restaurant from there. The walk across the bridge will work up your appetite and it'll take under 20 minutes to get from the end of the bridge to dinner.

If you're not in New York City there are other options for you, because Peter Luger isn't just Big Apple-based. There's another location in Great Neck, Long Island City. Much like its city-slicker big brother, the Great Neck location is right next to a bus stop, making it much more accessible to get to from Manhattan than you'd think. Las Vegas isn't short of a good steakhouse, and that's never been more true since a branch of Peter Luger opened there, too. Not in America? The only other place you'll come across the restaurant is in Tokyo.