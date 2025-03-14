Think Twice Before Ordering Wendy's Big Bacon Classic Burger

Bacon is more than just a food for some people, especially when it comes to its iconic pairing with burgers. To some, bacon is a culinary obsession, and dare we say it, a way of life. Wendy's offers an impressive selection of bacon-topped burgers, including the Baconator (and Son of), Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger, Bacon Double Stack, and the Big Bacon Classic. In a feat of dining adventurism, Mashed sampled an array of burgers to determine the four best (and three worst) burgers to order at Wendy's. Sadly, our reviewer placed the Big Bacon Classic in the "worst" category, ultimately dubbing the item as "lackluster" and "bland."

Our test considered a few essential factors, including price, flavor combos, texture, and structure (meaning the burger doesn't fall apart in your hands). Wendy's Big Bacon Classic features three strips of Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, American cheese, mayonnaise, and ketchup, all piled on a toasted bun. In addition to its flavor deficits, our reviewer also found that the Big Bacon Classic "is very bulky and difficult to eat on the go... The ingredients are flimsy and soaked in sauce, making it very messy when they fall out of the bun."