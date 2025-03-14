Think Twice Before Ordering Wendy's Big Bacon Classic Burger
Bacon is more than just a food for some people, especially when it comes to its iconic pairing with burgers. To some, bacon is a culinary obsession, and dare we say it, a way of life. Wendy's offers an impressive selection of bacon-topped burgers, including the Baconator (and Son of), Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger, Bacon Double Stack, and the Big Bacon Classic. In a feat of dining adventurism, Mashed sampled an array of burgers to determine the four best (and three worst) burgers to order at Wendy's. Sadly, our reviewer placed the Big Bacon Classic in the "worst" category, ultimately dubbing the item as "lackluster" and "bland."
Our test considered a few essential factors, including price, flavor combos, texture, and structure (meaning the burger doesn't fall apart in your hands). Wendy's Big Bacon Classic features three strips of Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, American cheese, mayonnaise, and ketchup, all piled on a toasted bun. In addition to its flavor deficits, our reviewer also found that the Big Bacon Classic "is very bulky and difficult to eat on the go... The ingredients are flimsy and soaked in sauce, making it very messy when they fall out of the bun."
A classic Wendy's burger that may be past its prime
The Big Bacon Classic was first introduced by Wendy's way back in 1992 — and reintroduced to bacon-loving customers in early 2020. Upon its re-release, fast-food enthusiasts on Reddit weren't exactly welcoming to the classic sandwich, with one sarcastically stating, "Wendy's revolutionizing the fast food burger game by adding a new burger with bacon." Another commenter found fault with the price of the item, saying, "À la carte price is $5.59 ... Seems underwhelming at that price point." A few people also pointed out that you could order a Dave's Single and add bacon to essentially recreate the Big Bacon Classic.
However, it's worth noting what our reviewer says about Dave's Single, which received equally poor reviews. We found Dave's Single to be underwhelming and "with too many toppings for the size of it." Ultimately, we determined that Wendy's "isn't anymore successful on this sandwich than the Dave's Single." If you're seeking an alternative to this disappointing item, consider that the Baconator was dubbed Wendy's most underrated burger in a past customer survey. We also placed the Baconator in the "best" category, making it a great option for bacon-obsessed consumers.