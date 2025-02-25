4 Best And 3 Worst Burgers To Order At Wendy's

If you frequent Wendy's you probably have your favorite go-to order. Whether it's a classic four for $4 meal that has a little bit of everything or a Baconator and a Frosty, we rarely change our go-to meals. When pulling up to the drive-thru and seeing all of the options on the menu, my mind can't help but wander, and wonder what I am missing out on never trying all that the establishment has to offer. I deviated from my regular order to try every Wendy's burger.

Advertisement

Before you order, it is important that you know what you're getting yourself into. Not every Wendy's burger is equal. After trying every burger variety on the menu, I have categorized these sandwiches into two categories: best and worst. The best sandwiches have unique flavors, thoughtful construction, and quality ingredients. Sandwiches lose points with me when they are unstable, unoriginal, and made with poor quality ingredients.