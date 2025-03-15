The Sauce You Didn't Know Your Mashed Potatoes Need

Warm, creamy, filling, and endlessly versatile, mashed potatoes are the epitome of comfort food. The classic side can be jazzed up with a variety of add-ins, including sour cream and chives, shredded cheese and bacon crumbles, butter and garlic, or any combination that makes your taste buds sing. If you're ever in the mood for something new and exciting, you can transform your bowl of mashed potatoes into a delicious dish reminiscent of backyard cookouts. As it turns out, barbecue sauce, the iconic condiment synonymous with juicy ribs and melt-in-your-mouth pulled pork sandwiches also deserves a place in mashed potatoes.

On their own, mashed potatoes are known for their smooth, lush texture and mild, neutral flavor. When barbecue sauce is invited to the party, it infuses a tongue-tingling blend of smoky, sweet, and tangy into every bite. Barbecue sauce delivers a punch of acidity and just the right touch of heat — a pleasant enhancement to an otherwise blank canvas.