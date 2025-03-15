This Iconic New York City Italian Restaurant Is Loved By The Rich And Famous

New York City's dining scene is iconic, but what makes a New York restaurant an icon in and of itself? For starters, a favorable review in the New York Times could be the catalyst for snatching that title — and of course, a long list of celebrity clientele helps, too. Carbone, which the New York Times described in 2013 as "a fancy red-sauce joint in Greenwich Village as directed by Quentin Tarantino," has both.

Celebrity sightings were one element of what made The Rainbow Room so famous, and Carbone has its own reputation for VIP guests. Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Adele, Drake, and just about every Kardashian have all been spotted here. And let's not forget when Kanye West and Julia Fox drummed up buzz on a date night at Carbone in 2022. If you're trying to casually run into Hollywood's elite while twirling a forkful of linguine, this might just be your best shot.

With locations now in Miami, Las Vegas, Dallas, and elsewhere, Carbone's influence is growing — but its New York City flagship remains the crown jewel. If you manage to snag a table, consider yourself chosen by the exclusive-dining gods.

