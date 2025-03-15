This Iconic New York City Italian Restaurant Is Loved By The Rich And Famous
New York City's dining scene is iconic, but what makes a New York restaurant an icon in and of itself? For starters, a favorable review in the New York Times could be the catalyst for snatching that title — and of course, a long list of celebrity clientele helps, too. Carbone, which the New York Times described in 2013 as "a fancy red-sauce joint in Greenwich Village as directed by Quentin Tarantino," has both.
Celebrity sightings were one element of what made The Rainbow Room so famous, and Carbone has its own reputation for VIP guests. Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Adele, Drake, and just about every Kardashian have all been spotted here. And let's not forget when Kanye West and Julia Fox drummed up buzz on a date night at Carbone in 2022. If you're trying to casually run into Hollywood's elite while twirling a forkful of linguine, this might just be your best shot.
With locations now in Miami, Las Vegas, Dallas, and elsewhere, Carbone's influence is growing — but its New York City flagship remains the crown jewel. If you manage to snag a table, consider yourself chosen by the exclusive-dining gods.
Carbone can back up its celebrity hype
This old-school Italian hotspot's swanky vibe, complete with white tablecloths, vintage decor, and tuxedo-clad servers, makes it feel like a scene straight out of "Goodfellas." But what really sets Carbone apart are the rich and famous patrons who can't seem to get enough. More famous faces who have graced its dimly lit dining room include Shakira, Orlando Bloom, Victoria Beckham (yes, Posh Spice), Rosalia, and Katy Perry.
You might recognize the restaurant in Bad Bunny's "Monaco" music video, where he dines with none other than the great Al Pacino. You'll also hear Drake name-drop it in the lyrics of his song "Do Not Disturb" when he references the "last table left in Carbone."
But Carbone isn't just a hotspot because celebrities love it. It's got the food and backstory to back up the hype. Opened in 2013 by chefs Mario Carbone and Rich Torrisi along with restaurateur Jeff Zalaznick, the restaurant is an homage to classic mid-century Italian-American joints of the Big Apple. Carbone even broke into the retail market when it brought its famous pasta sauce to stores. Its most famous dish is probably the Spicy Rigatoni Vodka. Like some establishments on our list of restaurant chains with the best steaks for two, Carbone also offers up a prime porterhouse — but you'll have to fork over $290 for it. Dining at Carbone doesn't come cheap, so expect to drop around $30 to $60 per entrée on average.