Think Twice Before Buying This Steak At Aldi

Aldi is a great grocery store for saving money, thanks to the chain's expansive selection of private brands and its revolving weekly specials. Shoppers will also find a nice beef selection with some genuinely good, affordable steaks. However, as illustrated by our ranking of Aldi steaks from worst to best, not every steak at Aldi deserves a place in your shopping cart. While it didn't come in last place (that distinction was reserved for Aldi's lackluster top round), the petite Black Angus sirloin did not rise above second to last place due to some fatal flaws. All steak selections were ranked according to essential characteristics like flavor and texture as well as how long the meat takes to prepare.

According to our reviewer, the steak "has an acceptable texture but an unattractive metallic flavor" that renders the admittedly low price point null and void. (As of this writing, Aldi's website lists it at $8.49 per pound at a nearby location.) As our reviewer states, "These look like perfect portion sizes for a family dinner, and the price is alluring, but only adults will be able to handle the slightly unpleasant taste."