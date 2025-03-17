Think Twice Before Buying This Steak At Aldi
Aldi is a great grocery store for saving money, thanks to the chain's expansive selection of private brands and its revolving weekly specials. Shoppers will also find a nice beef selection with some genuinely good, affordable steaks. However, as illustrated by our ranking of Aldi steaks from worst to best, not every steak at Aldi deserves a place in your shopping cart. While it didn't come in last place (that distinction was reserved for Aldi's lackluster top round), the petite Black Angus sirloin did not rise above second to last place due to some fatal flaws. All steak selections were ranked according to essential characteristics like flavor and texture as well as how long the meat takes to prepare.
According to our reviewer, the steak "has an acceptable texture but an unattractive metallic flavor" that renders the admittedly low price point null and void. (As of this writing, Aldi's website lists it at $8.49 per pound at a nearby location.) As our reviewer states, "These look like perfect portion sizes for a family dinner, and the price is alluring, but only adults will be able to handle the slightly unpleasant taste."
Possible reasons for the petite sirloin's odd taste
It's worth noting that not all steaks from Aldi share the same sad fate as the petite sirloin. Skirt steak was our first-place selection in the ranking. This cut offers optimal taste and texture. On Reddit, some commenters also have high praise for Aldi's ribeye — as well as the chain's overall steak selection. As one person puts it, "Many underestimate the cuts you can find at Aldi. Always exceptional where I live." So, why was the petite sirloin fouled by its unpalatable metallic taste?
There are a few possible reasons, including the presence of myoglobin (which is what makes up the "blood" you see in steak). As an iron-rich protein, myoglobin can create a flavor profile similar to liver in some cuts of beef. The fat content of steak can also be a factor, as more marbling can make the metallic flavor less noticeable. Packaging is another possible issue because aging steaks in vacuum-packed plastic bags may lead to an overgrowth of lactic acid produced by bacteria on the meat. Our reviewer says that you may be able to hide the flavor of Aldi's petite sirloin with seasonings and marinade, but the better solution may be to choose a different cut.