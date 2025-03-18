3 Burger Chains That Are Closing Numerous Locations In 2025

In recent years, the U.S. restaurant industry has experienced a turbulent period, with economic pressures, shifting consumer habits, and rising operational costs forcing many once-thriving chains to scale back or shut down. While restaurant closures periodically happen, the number of restaurants shutting their doors in 2025 signals deeper challenges.

Among the problems faced by restaurants include inflation and labor shortages, which make it more difficult for chains to keep up with various trends and competitive pricing without sacrificing quality. Brands that have become American household names and opened hundreds of restaurants nationwide are being forced to make cutbacks and sacrifices.

Burger chains are no exception, with a few big names axing several stores in the first quarter of 2025 and more to come. Though burgers are quintessential American cuisine (over 60% of sandwiches sold in the U.S. are hamburgers), the market is also very saturated. If a consumer wants a burger, they have plenty of options. And with shoppers becoming more frugal with their hard-earned cash, some burger chains are struggling to stay afloat.

