Fluffy Overnight Cinnamon Rolls Recipe

Cinnamon rolls are a darn tasty pastry, whether you bake the kind of dough that comes in a can or buy them at an airport kiosk. They're even better, however, when you can bake them from scratch. While it can be a time-consuming process (as is anything involving yeast dough), developer Patterson Watkins breaks it down into a two-day process by allowing the dough to rise in the refrigerator overnight. Since she admits she's not an early riser, she tells us, "The overnight aspect of this recipe, prepping the night before and letting that yeast do its business in the fridge while I sleep in, really appeals to me."

Not only does Watkins' recipe include this overnight technique, but there's also a special ingredient that makes these cinnamon rolls so delicious. Before baking the rolls, she covers them with heavy cream — yes, this is the same hack that TikTokers use to upgrade canned cinnamon rolls. What happens when you apply it to homemade ones? As Watkins explains, "Not only did it create softer, more moist rolls but that cream joined forces with the buttery-sugary-cinnamony filling, creating this caramelesque element that clung to the rolls."