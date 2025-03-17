11 Delicious Upgrades To Frozen Pretzels

If you are at a concert, theme park, movie theater, or a mall food court, you have likely spotted the soft pretzels at a concession stand. Hanging in a glass case, warmed up and waiting for you to order, soft pretzels are the perfect portable snack you can grab and go with. Concession lines can be long, preventing you from getting that coveted pretzel. The craving may even strike when you're back at home, nowhere near the kiosk.

Luckily, there are plenty of soft pretzel options in the freezer aisle of grocery stores that you can enjoy at home any time. But what you may have found on your pretzel pursuit is that they just don't taste quite the same at home. It may not be your imagination, since there seems to be a certain technique to heating up soft pretzels to get the perfect crisp outside and chewy inside. We have rounded up some cooking tips and techniques and some delicious additions you can make to frozen pretzels that may just rival Auntie Anne's (or at least be close).