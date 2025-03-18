The Struggles Of Adam Moran's Beard Meats Food Career

The speed-eating world is competitive. Every year, people from the U.S. to Europe to Japan to Australia attend speed-eating challenges in a bid to prove that they can scarf down the most food in the shortest time. And some of them are so good that they become professionals. Take Joey Chestnut, for example. The Indiana eater has a reported net worth of around $3 million and holds dozens of speed-eating titles, including the world record for hot dog eating. Currently Chestnut is ranked number one in the world by Major League Eating, the organization responsible for overseeing competitive eating events. But plenty of people are coming for Chestnut's crown, and among them is the U.K.'s number one speed eater, Adam Moran.

Moran — who is also known as "Beard" due to his speed-eating YouTube account Beard Meats Food — is world number 22 in the speed-eating ranks. But he is on a mission to get better and better. Every week, he posts new videos to his more than 4.9 million subscribers that show him taking on bigger and better eating challenges, both in the U.K. and in the U.S.

But the life of a speed-eater is not easy. If he wants to rise up in the Major League Eating ranks, Moran has to deal with everything from social media trolling over his relationships to serious health risks and injuries as a result of his sport. Keep reading to find out more about the biggest struggles of Moran's career so far.