Copycat Outback Steakhouse Salted Caramel Cookie Recipe

Some may vote for Outback Steakhouse's Chocolate Thunder from Down Under as one of the best desserts from a steakhouse chain, but many others would argue that the restaurant's salted caramel cookie skillet also deserves that honor. (Still others would order both items and make a mashup mug cake.) Developer Patterson Watkins admits she's never actually has room for any of Outback's desserts since the Bloomin' Onion is not only delicious but pretty darn filling. Instead, she came up with this recipe so she could enjoy the salted caramel cookie skillet at home as it's meant to be eaten: warm, gooey, and fresh from the oven.

Advertisement

Watkins even one-ups Outback by making her skillet cookie into a shareable version that serves six. Since the cookie is fully loaded with nuts, pretzels, toffee, and white chocolate chips and topped off with vanilla ice cream and salted caramel sauce, she says "It sounds like a lot," but adds, "It works together so well." Everyone she invited to share the dessert with her seems to have concurred with her declaration that "This is a damn good cookie!"