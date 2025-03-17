4 Changes Coming To Burger King In 2025

With consumers watching their wallets and seeking thrifty meals, Burger King's $5 Duo and $7 Trio specials couldn't have come at a better time. The new deal allows customers to mix and match two (for the Duo) or three (for the Trio) of Burger King's best offerings, including the Whopper Junior, Original Chicken Sandwich, Bacon Cheeseburger, Chicken Fries, classic fries, and soft drinks.

While meal deals aren't exactly groundbreaking, a satisfying $5 lunch is nothing to scoff at in 2025. Unlike some fast food promotions that are restricted to certain hours, Burger King serves burgers all day, making the combo a terrific choice for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Customers can opt for the Trio bundle, which offers even more value. An Original Chicken Sandwich, medium fries, and a medium drink are bundled at just $7, a significant discount from the existing combo, which is around $12 at some locations. Though the deal is currently set to run through spring, Burger King has a history of extending its most popular promotions, so there's hope it might stick around longer.

Burger King will also be allowing patrons to upgrade their Whopper combos to include premium sides like mozzarella sticks and churro fries. The more deals, the merrier — and if you need help deciding what to order at Burger King, we've tried a dozen BK burgers and picked our favorite.

