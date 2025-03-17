4 Changes Coming To Burger King In 2025
Burger King has come a long way since it first opened its doors in Miami, Florida, in 1954. In its early days, the chain was inspired by McDonald's success and later joined the Pillsbury company in the 1960s. In the 2000s, the burger company was sold to TPG Capital and later 3G Capital in multi-billion dollar deals. Even with its corporate backers, the burger brand does not shy away from taking risks, whether that involves launching deals for what seems like every holiday imaginable from National Croissant Day to Daylight Savings or weighing in on controversial topics like net neutrality. One of Burger King's most daring moves was releasing a jarring time-lapse video of a Whopper rotting for 34 days, boldly proving that its burgers contain no artificial preservatives. The move was the company's response to a McDonald's burger that went viral on social media after it remained eerily unchanged for 24 years.
While we may sadly lose some beloved chain restaurants in 2025, including Denny's and TGI Friday's, Burger King is pushing forward by embracing bold marketing, taking customer feedback into account, and leaning into innovation. From upgrading outdated technology to strategically expanding its menu, Burger King has plenty in store for the year ahead.
Burger King's $5 Duo and $7 Trio deals
With consumers watching their wallets and seeking thrifty meals, Burger King's $5 Duo and $7 Trio specials couldn't have come at a better time. The new deal allows customers to mix and match two (for the Duo) or three (for the Trio) of Burger King's best offerings, including the Whopper Junior, Original Chicken Sandwich, Bacon Cheeseburger, Chicken Fries, classic fries, and soft drinks.
While meal deals aren't exactly groundbreaking, a satisfying $5 lunch is nothing to scoff at in 2025. Unlike some fast food promotions that are restricted to certain hours, Burger King serves burgers all day, making the combo a terrific choice for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Customers can opt for the Trio bundle, which offers even more value. An Original Chicken Sandwich, medium fries, and a medium drink are bundled at just $7, a significant discount from the existing combo, which is around $12 at some locations. Though the deal is currently set to run through spring, Burger King has a history of extending its most popular promotions, so there's hope it might stick around longer.
Burger King will also be allowing patrons to upgrade their Whopper combos to include premium sides like mozzarella sticks and churro fries. The more deals, the merrier — and if you need help deciding what to order at Burger King, we've tried a dozen BK burgers and picked our favorite.
Jalapeño Cheddar Bites are back on the menu
Remember Burger King's Jalapeño Cheddar Bites? We sure do! The cheesy, spicy snack first hit menus in 2020, only to disappear a couple of years later. Though Burger King warned that the crispy, cheese-filled nuggets wouldn't be around forever, fans were still disappointed to see them go. One Jalapeño Cheddar Bites lover on Reddit shared their thoughts: "While whopper is still a good burger, having a side order of Jalapeño Cheddar Bites was what helped make a BK meal for me."
Well, there is good news for the item's devotees! As of March 6, 2025, they are officially back at Burger Kings nationwide. You can pick up a serving of four for $1.69 or double the portion for just a dollar more, although prices may vary by location. In recent years, Burger King has leaned into nostalgia, winning back former fans by reviving some of its most beloved limited-edition creations. Though these spicy, cheesy bites are once again available for a limited time only, we hope they stick around for longer this time.
Burger King has massive renovation plans
Burger King locations near you may be about to undergo a serious upgrade. These changes are all part of Burger King's ambitious "Reclaim the Flame" initiative launched in 2022, which involves substantial investments in general restaurant upgrades, technology, and advertising. The modernization efforts are in full swing, with 370 locations remodeled in 2024 and another 400 slated for renovation in 2025.
As part of this ongoing push, the chain is revitalizing its restaurants with optimized self-service kiosks, sleek new decor, and improved mobile-order pickup systems. To make the ordering process easier, Burger King is introducing dedicated pickup areas and signage for mobile orders as well as incorporating drive-thru mobile order pickup options for further convenience. In addition, the company has launched its Sizzle prototype locations, which feature a contemporary design and automated food assembly. Looking ahead, Burger King is on track with its plan to revamp up to 90% of its locations by 2028.
Burger King welcomes the Steakhouse Bacon Whopper to its menu
A brand-new Whopper inspired by the fast food chain's fans is joining the Burger King family in 2025. Tapping into customer creativity during the Million Dollar Whopper Contest in 2024, Burger King introduced three delicious, limited-time Whoppers: the Mexican Street Corn Whopper, the Maple Bourbon BBQ Whopper (which ultimately won the contest), and the Fried Pickle Ranch Whopper.
Another standout submission was a steak and bacon combo, which gained traction due to enthusiastic support on social media. Taking fan feedback to heart, Burger King is bringing the Steakhouse Bacon Whopper to its menu. Set to debut in March 2025, this new twist on BK's flagship sandwich features a flame-grilled beef patty, Swiss cheese, smoky steak sauce, crispy bacon, aioli, crunchy fried onions, and fresh vegetables stacked on a toasted bun. It will be a limited-time offering. However, with the continued buzz around these fan-driven creations, perhaps Burger King will treat patrons to a permanent item from its Million Dollar Whopper Contest soon.