We Tried The Burgers At Burger King And This Was Hands-Down The Best One
Fast-food menus seem bigger and more complex than ever these days, even at longtime institutions like Burger King. BK's options are numerous enough to make even dedicated burger fans second-guess their regular order and wonder if they're missing a hidden gem. To find out which is the best, Mashed tried and ranked a wide selection of BK burgers. The top result may not surprise you.
The classic Whopper earned the No. 1 spot by beating out a variety of options, including modified versions like the Whopper Jr. (third place), Double Whopper (fourth place), and the Impossible Whopper (11th place). Our reviewer praised the original Whopper for having an ideal amount of toppings and for the smokiness of the burger patty. The latter factor truly sets BK apart from other fast-food burgers, as the chain uses a unique process involving a proprietary flame broiler that cooks the patties as they pass through on a conveyor belt.
The Whopper isn't just one critic's favorite either. In a Mashed survey of 649 people in the U.S., over 50% agreed that the burger is BK's best item. That's more than three times the percentage of people who preferred the runner-up in that poll: the meatless Impossible Whopper.
A clear winner, but a close second
In the battle for the top spot, the Whopper beat out what our reviewer described as a "close second," the lesser-known Bacon King. This hearty option is stacked with two quarter-pound beef patties and several slices of bacon and cheese, then dressed with ketchup and mayo and served on a sesame seed bun. It earned points for its large size, cheesiness, and the lack of extra toppings like onions that might interfere with the beefy, bacony flavor.
Of course, it's no surprise that Burger King has tried various ways to cash in on the popularity of its flagship sandwich. The company has even gone as far as hosting a "Million Dollar Whopper" contest, challenging diners who truly want to have it their way to design their own custom Whoppers. The mouthwatering results, including a maple bourbon BBQ Whopper, fried pickle ranch Whopper, and Mexican street corn Whopper, are a testament to how much fans love the sandwich as well as its versatility.
Although it's hard to go wrong no matter what you order, Burger King diners looking for the best know what to do. Listen to fans and reviewers alike and grab a classic Whopper.