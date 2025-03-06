We Tried The Burgers At Burger King And This Was Hands-Down The Best One

Fast-food menus seem bigger and more complex than ever these days, even at longtime institutions like Burger King. BK's options are numerous enough to make even dedicated burger fans second-guess their regular order and wonder if they're missing a hidden gem. To find out which is the best, Mashed tried and ranked a wide selection of BK burgers. The top result may not surprise you.

The classic Whopper earned the No. 1 spot by beating out a variety of options, including modified versions like the Whopper Jr. (third place), Double Whopper (fourth place), and the Impossible Whopper (11th place). Our reviewer praised the original Whopper for having an ideal amount of toppings and for the smokiness of the burger patty. The latter factor truly sets BK apart from other fast-food burgers, as the chain uses a unique process involving a proprietary flame broiler that cooks the patties as they pass through on a conveyor belt.

The Whopper isn't just one critic's favorite either. In a Mashed survey of 649 people in the U.S., over 50% agreed that the burger is BK's best item. That's more than three times the percentage of people who preferred the runner-up in that poll: the meatless Impossible Whopper.

