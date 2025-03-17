5 Must-Buy Items New To Costco In March
If you're mulling a Costco membership to access benefits like affordable bulk groceries, March is a great month to finally take the leap. That's because the popular warehouse retail chain is introducing lots of great products, some of which are perfectly on-theme for the Easter holiday as well as the spring season in general. Because we want all your Costco purchases to be bona fide successes, we've compiled a list of the most tempting items available from the chain this month.
Members can take advantage of flavorful energy drinks, candy-coated Easter pretzel assortments, grass-fed New Zealand lamb, electric pizza ovens, and a sweet spring-themed spin on bento boxes. While trips to Costco are part of the fun of having a membership, please note that most of the items featured here are only available online via Costco's website (with the exception of Bucked Up Energy Drinks). Also, online prices may vary from location to location, which means the prices quoted here might be different where you live.
Bucked Up Energy Drink
If you like your energy drinks a little on the aggro side, then the Bucked Up brand is just the thing for you. This 12-count variety pack comes with three flavors, including Miami, Rocket Pop, and Blood Raz. Each 16-fluid ounce can contains 300 milligrams of caffeine, and is free of sugar and artificial colors. The Costco website lists this Bucked Up variety pack for $17.19.
Sweet Penny Easter Pretzel Assortment
Easter will be here before you know it, and Costco is a great place to stock up on holiday-themed candy. Last year, the warehouse retail giant offered chic and sweet chocolate bunnies to celebrate the holiday, and this year shoppers will find a brand new indulgence on store shelves. The Sweet Penny Easter Pretzel Assortment features 30 handcrafted candy coated pretzels in chocolate (dark) and vanilla (white) flavors. Per the Costco website, this sweet assortment will run you $39.99.
Silver Fern Farms 100% Grass-Fed New Zealand Lamb Premium Selection Box
If pork is the other white meat, does that make lamb the other other white meat? Philosophical queries aside, you can't beat Silver Fern Farms 100% Grass-Fed New Zealand Lamb Premium Selection Box, which includes three 8-ounce steaks, three 16-ounce packs of ground meat, and three 16-ounce servings of lamb stew (retailing for $129.99). This product is designated as Net Carbon Zero by Nature, meaning that Silver Fern Farms takes steps to support the natural environments where it raises its livestock. To get the most out of your purchase, check out these common mistakes to avoid when cooking lamb such as not using spices to offset the strong flavor of the meat.
Ooni Electric Pizza Oven
With the Ooni Volt 12 Electric Pizza Oven, Costco shoppers can make restaurant-quality pizza right at home. Capable of reaching 850 degrees Fahrenheit, this oven features independent controls for the top and bottom heating elements to ensure your pizza is perfectly cooked. This pizza oven is also portable, thanks to its light weight and convenient handles. As a member-only item, Costco doesn't list the price for this pizza oven on its website. And because it's only available in limited quantities, interested shoppers are encouraged to purchase it ASAP.
Sugarfina Happy Spring Candy Bento Box
While bento boxes are usually associated with lunchtime and savory foods, Costco features a fun candy version just in time for spring. The Sugarfina Happy Spring Candy Bento Box retails for $54.99 and features eight enticing selections: Robin's Egg Caramels, Sour Rainbows, Prosecco Frosecco, Birthday Cake Caramels, Sparkling Stars, Baby Butterflies, Sparkle Pops, and Island Pineapples. If you're seeking a spring-themed gift for a candy-loving friend or family member, you can't go wrong with this treat.