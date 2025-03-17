5 Must-Buy Items New To Costco In March

If you're mulling a Costco membership to access benefits like affordable bulk groceries, March is a great month to finally take the leap. That's because the popular warehouse retail chain is introducing lots of great products, some of which are perfectly on-theme for the Easter holiday as well as the spring season in general. Because we want all your Costco purchases to be bona fide successes, we've compiled a list of the most tempting items available from the chain this month.

Members can take advantage of flavorful energy drinks, candy-coated Easter pretzel assortments, grass-fed New Zealand lamb, electric pizza ovens, and a sweet spring-themed spin on bento boxes. While trips to Costco are part of the fun of having a membership, please note that most of the items featured here are only available online via Costco's website (with the exception of Bucked Up Energy Drinks). Also, online prices may vary from location to location, which means the prices quoted here might be different where you live.