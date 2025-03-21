8 Store-Bought Frozen Sliders, Ranked Worst To Best

Tragic, but true: White Castle's original slider placed last in my ranking. It's nothing personal — I've never visited the fast food chain in person, so I can't speak to the quality of its fresher fare. As far as frozen sliders go, though, this one failed to impress. Based on appearance alone, my hopes were not high when I took this sandwich out of my microwave. The patty and onions were barely visible between the two buns, and the bread itself looked a bit deflated and damp.

If I had to choose one word to describe the sensory experience of biting into this sandwich, it would be "gummy." This was thanks to what the box dubbed White Castle's "signature bun," but as you'll see throughout the rest of this ranking, this bun usually did more harm than good. As for taste, I did get a bit of peppery umami from the (very small) ground beef patty, but this was mostly buried beneath the mass of bread, as were the onions. Like most of the sliders in this ranking, White Castle's original sandwich would benefit from a bit of sauce, but the buns' steam kept it from tasting dry.

I purchased this box of six sliders for $5.97, which is just under $1 per sandwich. I think that's a bit steep considering how small and thin each slider is, though the price wasn't what landed this item the last-place spot. That would be the unpleasant consistency and bread-heavy construction, which we'll see a few more times from White Castle before we finish this list.

