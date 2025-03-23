What Anthony Bourdain's Final Year Was Really Like

In his final year, Anthony Bourdain was still doing what he loved — traveling, telling stories, and sharing meals with people around the world. He was in the middle of filming the 12th season of "Parts Unknown" for CNN. According to the Los Angeles Times, he had fully completed just one episode with "United Shades of America" host W. Kamau Bell. It would be the only episode featuring his written narration. The rest of the season had to be pieced together using on-location audio and interviews with those who traveled with him.

Bourdain had already filmed episodes in Texas, New York, Mexico, Spain, and Indonesia. On June 8, 2018, while filming another "Parts Unknown" episode in France, Bourdain died by suicide. His close friend, French chef Eric Ripert, found him unresponsive in his hotel room at Le Chambard hotel, located in Kaysersberg near Colmar.

After his passing, his creative team and production partners, Zero Point Zero came together. They decided to finish the show without his narration. ZPZ cofounder Lydia Tenaglia told The Ringer: "Through a really, really difficult, soul-crushing time, it was helpful for people to focus their energy into finishing something that they had started. Tony would've enjoyed this — figuring out how to finish those shows without his narration." The series finale aired on November 11, 2018, and included fan reactions and appearances from past guests.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.