10 Common Mistakes You've Been Making With Kale

Human beings have been eating leafy greens for centuries. They were a big part of the ancient Greek diet, for example, and the ancient Romans cultivated them, too. Today, people all over the world still eat leafy greens, but in the U.S., they could be eating many more. Research suggests that only one in 10 American adults eat enough fruits or vegetables, including leafy greens. This is a problem, because these foods are packed with essential nutrients, like vitamins and fiber.

Part of the problem with leafy greens, particularly fibrous, bitter ones, like kale, is that they are misunderstood. Without the right cooking technique, they can have a slightly unpleasant taste and a tough texture. But with the right cooking technique, everything changes. Massaging kale, pairing it with spicy or sweet ingredients, air-frying it, and baking it into cupcakes (yes, kale cupcakes are a thing) can transform a plain leafy green into an exciting cooking ingredient.

Looking for the perfect time to start enjoying kale? Fun fact: This leafy green even has its own day, which falls every year on the first Wednesday in October. But, of course, you don't need a special day to eat kale. It tastes good on all the other days of the year, too, especially if you know all the best ways to prepare it. Below, we've listed all the common mistakes people make with kale to help you take this simple nutrient-dense green to the next level. We've also got storage and essential hygiene tips, too.

