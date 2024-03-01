29 Best Air Fryer Dinner Recipes

For years, a well-stocked home kitchen consisted of an oven, a stove, a microwave, a toaster, and maybe a blender or a stand mixer. Then, along came the air fryer and all the new things you learned about cooking with it. Although it would be an exaggeration to claim that this seemingly miraculous appliance is more important than a stove or a microwave in most homes, it's not an exaggeration to say that it has changed the face of cooking in many households and transformed the notion of a healthy meal. Thanks to its ability to cook food to the point of deep-fried crispiness without needing to douse it in oil, you can make everything from french fries to chicken nuggets without sacrificing your arteries.

Air fryers work by moving hot air around your food with a small convection fan, making them more like miniature ovens than deep fryers. But because the food is usually placed in wire baskets, the results are more similar to the latter: food with a crispy outside and tender inside. For some home cooks, the air fryer has become the new cooking vessel of choice. Forget about heating the oven for one baked potato or worrying about burning the bottom of skillets while trying to make hamburgers or salmon patties. You can lower the electrical bill, solve your dishwashing problems, and produce low-fat versions of your favorite crispy snacks using an air fryer. Here are some of our favorite dinner recipes to get you started.