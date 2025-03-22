We Tried 8 Frozen Dinners From Costco And This Was Hands-Down The Best

While frozen food has long held a reputation of being poor quality, opinions seem to have shifted in recent years. Like any other product, the quality of frozen food varies greatly from brand to brand, with some offering amazing flavors and textures, and others providing little more than convenience. Warehouse retail chain Costco features a sizable frozen food section packed with the store's private-label products as well as big name brands. We also know that not all Costco products are winners (Kirkland's discontinued light beer is just one example), which is why we conducted a worst-to-best ranking of frozen dinners we found at Costco.

We taste-tested eight frozen items and determined that Kirkland Signature Pepperoni Pizza Thin Crust was the absolute cream of the crop. All foods were evaluated on their taste, texture, and aroma, and our reviewer made sure to include a variety to keep things fair and balanced. And while some of the other selections were certainly impressive, our reviewer "was stunned at how good this pizza was ... a quality frozen pizza is a staple that every household needs on hand, and this one definitely exceeded my expectations."