We Tried 8 Frozen Dinners From Costco And This Was Hands-Down The Best
While frozen food has long held a reputation of being poor quality, opinions seem to have shifted in recent years. Like any other product, the quality of frozen food varies greatly from brand to brand, with some offering amazing flavors and textures, and others providing little more than convenience. Warehouse retail chain Costco features a sizable frozen food section packed with the store's private-label products as well as big name brands. We also know that not all Costco products are winners (Kirkland's discontinued light beer is just one example), which is why we conducted a worst-to-best ranking of frozen dinners we found at Costco.
We taste-tested eight frozen items and determined that Kirkland Signature Pepperoni Pizza Thin Crust was the absolute cream of the crop. All foods were evaluated on their taste, texture, and aroma, and our reviewer made sure to include a variety to keep things fair and balanced. And while some of the other selections were certainly impressive, our reviewer "was stunned at how good this pizza was ... a quality frozen pizza is a staple that every household needs on hand, and this one definitely exceeded my expectations."
What makes this pizza so tasty (and can you improve upon perfection)?
While it can't reach the lofty heights of Costco's delicious and affordable food court pizza, Kirkland Signature Pepperoni Pizza Thin Crust definitely deserves to be a permanent fixture in your dinner rotation. Our reviewer has high praise for this pie's thin crust, which was "not soggy in the slightest." Other highlights include a flavorful sauce, perfectly melty cheese, and pepperoni that she describes as "generous and well-distributed."
Other Costco shoppers agree with our assessment of the chain's in-house brand of thin crust pizza, as illustrated by a Reddit post singing its praises. According to the user who started the thread, Costco's thin crust pizza is an "absolute SLAM DUNK of a frozen pie," while another commenter says, "The value proposition of these is absolutely insane." Regarding price, our nearest Costco location has a box of four of these frozen pizzas on sale for $16.84, which equals about $4.21 per pizza.
As perfect as this frozen dinner is, there's always room for improvement. For instance, adding a sliced garlic clove to the pizza before baking creates a more complex flavor, and you can achieve a similar impact by incorporating other fresh ingredients like onions and tomatoes. If you have some quality olive oil in your kitchen, don't be afraid to add a bit to your pie once it's done cooking.