This Is Hands-Down The Best Burger At McDonald's

When we ranked every McDonald's burger, our grading scale was based on first impressions of the meat-to-bun ratio and balance of toppings. In the end, the Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese proved to be a humble yet bold burger with everything that defines a true champion.

Advertisement

As Mashed writer and taste tester Carlie Hoke puts it, "The Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese is like an elevated Double Cheeseburger." She notes, "Having more meat with a more substantial bun and higher quality onions brought out more flavor and moisture than other McDonald's burgers. With no extras like bacon or special sauces, this burger kept it simple while upping its fast food game."

The Double QPC focuses on the fundamentals, featuring two freshly cooked quarter-pound beef patties, totaling half a pound of deliciousness. The 100% beef patties are modestly seasoned with salt and pepper, allowing their natural meaty notes to take center stage. Two slices of American cheese layered on each patty add just the right amount of gooeyness without overpowering the sandwich.

Advertisement