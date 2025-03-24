This Is Hands-Down The Best Burger At McDonald's
When we ranked every McDonald's burger, our grading scale was based on first impressions of the meat-to-bun ratio and balance of toppings. In the end, the Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese proved to be a humble yet bold burger with everything that defines a true champion.
As Mashed writer and taste tester Carlie Hoke puts it, "The Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese is like an elevated Double Cheeseburger." She notes, "Having more meat with a more substantial bun and higher quality onions brought out more flavor and moisture than other McDonald's burgers. With no extras like bacon or special sauces, this burger kept it simple while upping its fast food game."
The Double QPC focuses on the fundamentals, featuring two freshly cooked quarter-pound beef patties, totaling half a pound of deliciousness. The 100% beef patties are modestly seasoned with salt and pepper, allowing their natural meaty notes to take center stage. Two slices of American cheese layered on each patty add just the right amount of gooeyness without overpowering the sandwich.
Hail the Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese!
McDonald's introduced the original Quarter Pounder in 1973 as a response to the growing demand for bigger fast food burgers. In the early '90s, the chain added a second patty to the equation, satisfying even heartier appetites. To this day, the Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese remains an iconic burger that doesn't depend on gimmicks to prove its worth.
The Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese lets the traditional burger elements do the talking — unlike the Big Mac, which relies on its signature sauce, shredded lettuce, and towering structure for distinction, or the classic Hamburger in all of its basic, cheeseless glory. The standard lineup of toppings found on a Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese includes slivered onions, sliced pickles, ketchup, and mustard — all tucked in a sesame seed bun. The onions bring a fresh, slightly sharp bite that enhances the savory, juicy beef and melty cheese. Meanwhile, the pickles offer a pop of acidity, and the zesty red and yellow condiments tie everything together.