What The Cameras Never Showed You About Anthony Bourdain

It's hard to stop talking about Anthony Bourdain. Since his tragic death by suicide on June 8, 2018, there has been a public outpouring of all things Bourdain: the complex, charismatic chef turned globe-trotting documentarian whose quests for authentic cultural experiences inspired so many. But who was Bourdain really? Some of the most interesting insights we've gotten about off-camera Bourdain have come from his family and friends.

Bourdain's confessional, self-deprecating style of storytelling was what catapulted him to celebrity status in the first place. His 2000 memoir "Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly" introduced Bourdain to the world as a brash, flawed chef with a punk rock edge and boyish romanticisms about food and the human experience. Later, these ideologies played out on television through Bourdain's beloved series "No Reservations" and "Parts Unknown." His sardonic wit and openness made viewers feel like they knew him, but those close to Bourdain have speculated that on-screen, he played a caricature of himself.

This doesn't mean that Bourdain was ingenuine in his work — he was actually quite the opposite. It means that the Bourdain people saw in public only scratched the surface of an emotionally intense man who remained consistently awestruck by his level of fame. These are the parts of Bourdain's life that the cameras didn't see.

