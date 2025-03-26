Mistakes Everyone Makes When Cooking Frozen Fish Sticks

Thawing some frozen foods in advance is a smart move that shortens the cooking time — but frozen fish sticks should stay in the freezer until you're ready to roll. Though certain, fatty fishes like salmon or swordfish taste best when thawed before cooking, the leaner, white fish typically used for fish sticks is versatile enough to cook from frozen without ruining the texture.

Thawing and refreezing fish breaks down the cell walls, which is the reason frozen fish becomes mushy. The more times the fish thaws and refreezes, the worse and worse the problem becomes. To keep the integrity of your fish sticks as intact as possible, keep the fish frozen until ready to eat (especially since there's no telling how many times they've thawed slightly and refrozen during manufacturing, shipping, and stocking on shelves).

The thawing process not only ruins the fish's texture, but it can also lead to soggy breading. The ice crystals in frozen fish turn to water as they thaw, releasing steam as the fish sticks cook. This makes breading soggy too, and it can cause the exterior coating to fall off the fish sticks completely. Long story short: Don't thaw your frozen fish sticks unless specifically directed by the manufacturer.

