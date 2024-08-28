Experts Tell Us The Common Mistakes To Avoid When Making Homemade Fish Sticks

Your first task when making your own fish sticks is a big one: sourcing seafood. "As my mom used to say, 'Put good things into a recipe and you will usually get good things out.' What she meant by that is that good ingredients really matter. Use good quality fish and awesome fresh bread crumbs like panko," shares Jim Foster, owner of Pelican Seafood Market and Grill in Ottawa, Canada.

Your choice can make or break your dish, as not all types of fish can hold up to the frying process. This is why you should use a firmer white fish, according to food blogger Corrie Duffy of Corrie Cooks. "Avoid fish with high water content, as they can become mushy when cooked," he recommends. Our experts all mention cod as a popular choice, and some declare it to be their favorite. Other suitable fish options include halibut or sea bass. "Pollock and cod are the most common types of fish used in frozen fish sticks, but any white, flaky fish can work," says Jessica Formicola, Founder and Chef at Savory Experiments.

Your budget may also be a big driver for your selection. Foster suggests basa as a budget-friendly option, whereas he recommends halibut or cod "if you are feeling decadent." Once you select your fish, you will want to cut your filets into slices or pieces about the size of a finger. "Cutting against the grain will make them easier to eat," Formicola notes.