13 Ways To Upgrade Store-Bought Fish Sticks

Despite how easy they are to cook, their relatively cheap price, and the fact that they're a good source of protein and omega-3 fatty acids, fish sticks hold a bit of a bad reputation. They were first invented post WWII as an appetizing way to use up an excess amount of fish, and breaded sticks were just the ticket to making white fish — which was unpopular at the time — more appealing to the stomachs of Americans. And it worked! Fish was gobbled up and demand for fish sticks grew impressively in the early years. But since their moment in the sun in the 1950's it seems that they have fallen from grace.

Since then, they've become somewhat unfashionable, reduced to that rummage-through-the-freezer-dinner when you've not had time to go to the store. But that is surely their merit. These breaded batons will be ready from freezer to plate in as little as 10 minutes, which means that having some good quality frozen fish sticks ready to go in your freezer is the culinary version of finding a load of gold coins in a treasure chest — you just might not know it yet. These nifty, high protein, fish sticks make a great meal. All you have to do is get a little bit creative. From sandwiches to casseroles, here are 13 ways you can seriously upgrade your store bought fish sticks.