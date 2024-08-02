13 Ways To Upgrade Store-Bought Fish Sticks
Despite how easy they are to cook, their relatively cheap price, and the fact that they're a good source of protein and omega-3 fatty acids, fish sticks hold a bit of a bad reputation. They were first invented post WWII as an appetizing way to use up an excess amount of fish, and breaded sticks were just the ticket to making white fish — which was unpopular at the time — more appealing to the stomachs of Americans. And it worked! Fish was gobbled up and demand for fish sticks grew impressively in the early years. But since their moment in the sun in the 1950's it seems that they have fallen from grace.
Since then, they've become somewhat unfashionable, reduced to that rummage-through-the-freezer-dinner when you've not had time to go to the store. But that is surely their merit. These breaded batons will be ready from freezer to plate in as little as 10 minutes, which means that having some good quality frozen fish sticks ready to go in your freezer is the culinary version of finding a load of gold coins in a treasure chest — you just might not know it yet. These nifty, high protein, fish sticks make a great meal. All you have to do is get a little bit creative. From sandwiches to casseroles, here are 13 ways you can seriously upgrade your store bought fish sticks.
1. Turn them into tacos
If you're late to the fish stick in a taco trend, then where have you been, and what have you been eating? Believe us, it's not as strange as it sounds. The breaded fish stick will add a crunchy element to each bite and the delicate taste of the fish means that it is primed and ready to take on any other, bolder flavors that you'll be loading into your taco. Haddock and cod are both great to use in tacos, and also happen to be commonly used as the fish in fish sticks.
So though it might not be conventional, fish sticks make taco night a breeze. They're quick to cook, less messy than preparing fresh fish from scratch and a lot cheaper than visiting your local fishmonger. And they're highly customisable, too. If you're looking for ways to upgrade your fish taco game, then make sure you're adding a creamy sauce, using a soft tortilla, and some kind of seasonal produce for a fresh slaw. Then you're well on your way to having these fish tacos become part of your weekly dinner rotation.
2. Put them in a sandwich
Sandwich, burger, slider ... whatever you want to call it, a classic way to upgrade your fish sticks is simply putting it between two slices of bread. It's a quick, satisfying meal that, when done right, will deliver that carby, crunchy, satisfaction that never fails to hit the spot. There are a few routes to go down when you go about making your sandwich.
First, you could follow in the footsteps of McDonald's and make a copycat Filet-O'-Fish. This one requires a simple hamburger bun, a little bit of American cheese, some tartar sauce, and, of course, a few fish sticks in place of their classic breaded square of fish — perfect for when you're low on time, motivation, and store cupboard essentials. However, if the inclination strikes, then why not get a little more creative? This fish sandwich with triple pickle tartar is a tasty option if you want to push the boat out — it will still have that familiar McDonald's flavor, but with just a little more going on. Namely, the extra pickley components, plus shredded lettuce. If comfort food is on the menu, then let us introduce you to the genius combination of the fish stick sandwich and the grilled cheese sandwich. Yes, you heard right. The fish stick cheese melt needs just four ingredients (fish sticks, bread, butter, and cheese) and makes for the most comforting meal you didn't know you were craving.
3. Add them to a stir fry
If you've got some leftover rice waiting for you in the refrigerator, and some fish sticks in the freezer, then we've got good news: You're halfway to making a delicious meal. According to this Reddit thread, chopping up fish sticks and adding them into a portion of fried rice is a great dinner hack. Chef Erin Morley made a whole video on TikTok where she whips up an easy sweet and sour sauce, chops up whatever vegetables she has on hand, and fries them up with the cooked fish sticks before sticking the whole lot on top of white rice.
The beauty of this way of upgrading your store-bought fish sticks is that it is totally malleable. If you've got broccoli, carrots, and onions in your pantry, then throw them in. Mushrooms and bell peppers? Use those instead. Like the vegetables, the sauce is customizable too. You could make a sweet and sour sauce, or keep it extra quick and whip up this stir fry sauce that only calls for three ingredients.
4. Make a lasagne
Italians might want to look away for a moment. This isn't a traditional lasagne by any stretch of the imagination, but what it lacks in tradition, it makes up for by being a hearty, filling meal that is a great way to upgrade those fish sticks that are lingering in your freezer. A fish stick lasagne calls for fish sticks to act as the protein, instead of the ground beef that you'd usually find in this pasta dish. They are layered up between sheets of lasagne, a creamy, leek-spiked, white sauce, peas and spinach.
Filled with leeks, peas, and spinach, this green alternative pasta is a much more spring appropriate dish to its traditional, heavier counterpart. It also allows those who prefer to avoid red meat to still get their lasagne fix, as the beef is skipped. So, maybe the real reason you keep ruining your lasagna isn't, in fact, because you've over baked, under seasoned, or used a store-bought bechamel sauce. Maybe it's because you've been leaving out the key ingredient: Fish sticks.
5. Put them in a salad
Adding fish sticks into a salad is a great way to upgrade your freezer find. Because, despite all the things we love about fish sticks, there is a little elephant in the room when it comes to the health part of things. Yes, they are a great source of protein and omega-3 fatty acids, but they can also pack a hefty dose of saturated fats and sodium, which might mean you want to think twice before eating them. Of course, when served with fries and a high sugar, processed sauce, your plate isn't going to win any health awards. So, upgrade your fish sticks by serving them in a nutrient packed, fresh salad and suddenly indulging in a fish stick meal isn't looking too bad.
There are a couple of ways to make a fish stick salad. This panzella fish stick salad is a tempting muddle of homemade croutons, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, red onion and a zingy vinegar-spiked dressing. Or, if you are after Mexican flavors instead, then a fish taco salad will give you a delicious, nutrient rich meal from the lettuce, slaw, corn, and tomatoes. Plus, it'll be on the table in just 20 minutes as you can assemble the body of the salad while the fish sticks bake.
6. Put them in a wrap
Wraps have got to be one of the handiest ways to enjoy lunchtime. These portable meals are easy to grab and go when you're one the move, or equally to make ahead and have ready to eat at the office. But have you ever thought to add a fish stick into your wrap? It's not as weird as it sounds. British chain restaurant, Leon, has the tagline "Naturally fast food" and one of its incredibly popular menu items that stood up to that sentiment was its fish finger wrap. At Leon they filled it up with cos lettuce, pickles, and tartar sauce, and in doing so made a lunch for those hungry Brits that turned into a bit of a cult obsession. You've only got to look at a few of the social media posts to see that it was certainly a hit.
So take inspiration from Leon, pick up one of the best tortillas you can find from the store and get your fillings ready. Lettuce, tomato, cucumber and mayonnaise or ketchup will add all the crunch and moisture your wrap needs. If you need a bit more direction, then follow this copycat Chick-fil-A cool wrap recipe and sub out the chicken for fish sticks. Now simply sit back and watch as your fishy lunch becomes the envy of the office.
7. Make a po'boy
We've had sandwiches, we've had wraps, so it only makes sense to include a fish stick po'boy in this list. By definition, a po'boy is a very specific type of sandwich that comes from New Orleans. The French bread base will have some kind of protein — usually beef, shrimp, or fried catfish. It'll also have some kind of remoulade, and it'll be dressed up with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and mayonnaise.
Fried catfish is a popular filling, and it's not a far cry from a fish stick. Both are white fish, and both are fried for a crispy outer layer. Meaning that, by subbing out the traditional fried seafood with fish sticks, it's going to make for a flavor-packed way to upgrade your shop-bought fish sticks. To make your po'boy, you'll have to focus on those classic Cajun spices. Paprika and cayenne will be the main actors, and in this classic shrimp po'boy recipe they feature heavily in the buttermilk-based sauce which gets layered into your po'boy too. All you'll have to do is sub the shrimp for fish sticks, which will save you the lengthy marinating and frying processes. Cut back on prep time with a well made fish stick po'boy and you certainly won't regret it.
8. Pile on the sauces
Everyone knows a good sauce or condiment is the way to easily upgrade a meal. But don't let yourself be restricted to boring old ketchup or tartar sauce when it comes to dippable additions to your fish stick dinner, because there's a lot more out there that will pair really well with your fish. The Brits offer a lot of inspiration for some interesting condiments. Parts of the U.K. are known for smothering their traditional fish and chips in a curry sauce which, according to this recipe on BBC Good Food, is a tangy, spiced mix of ginger, curry powder, vinegar, and raisins. Weird? Maybe. But it's surely some British junk food that you should try and, just as it goes well with a newspaper cone of fish and chips, it'll go delightfully with your plate of fish sticks.
Another British classic your next meal needs is mushy peas. Again, it's something that will usually be seen served in a "chippy" over the pond, and a simple concoction of peas and butter will not only add a bit of color to your plate, but you'll get some tasty nutrients in from the vegetables, too. Want to keep the flavors stateside? A zesty cocktail sauce was made to be served with seafood, and you'll likely have the ingredients in your refrigerator already. Or, turn up the heat instead and coat your fish sticks in a homemade buffalo sauce.
9. Make a casserole
There are many iterations of fish casseroles out there. There are easy tuna casseroles, succulent baked stuffed shrimp casseroles, simple scallop casseroles, and everything in between, it seems that there's not a fish out there that can't be put in an oven-proof dish, smothered in a buttery sauce, and topped with breadcrumbs. That goes for fish sticks, too, because it turns out that putting them into a casserole is actually a great way to upgrade your store-bought fish sticks.
This fish stick casserole recipe needs just a handful of ingredients (canned chicken soup, shredded cheese, shredded potatoes, mayonnaise, mustard, relish, and some seasonings), and takes an easy ten minutes to prepare. The result is a steaming casserole that you don't need to add any additional crunch to, as it's already there in the breading of the fish sticks. Serve it with a side of vegetables, like these air fryer garlic green beans for a quick fix meal that'll serve the whole family.
10. Make a bhorta
Where Nigella Lawson goes, we surely must follow. So though the combination of fish sticks and Indian flavors might sound, well, gross, to the untrained ear, Lawson begs to differ. She has upgraded her store-bought fish sticks by adding them into bhorta. Bhorta, if you don't yet know, is a traditional South Indian dish that is made from a base of aromatics, vegetables, and spices. After that, meat, potatoes, or fish are mashed into the mix making a spicy, fragrant, and hearty meal. And, as it turns out, all it needs is the addition of fish sticks to make it even better. In her recipe, Lawson adds cooked fish sticks straight into the pan with all those delicious spices. The whole thing is lifted by a squeeze of lime and the end result is a comforting mush of flavor, spiked with crunchy edges of fish sticks through the bhorta. Is it untraditional? Yes. But does it make a really delicious dinner and seriously upgrade those fish sticks you don't know what to do with? You bet.
11. Make a pie
This fish stick pie recipe from grocery store chain Tesco has got to be one of the most British recipes we've seen. The food store has created a pie using fish sticks (or fish "fingers" as they refer to them over the pond), a mashed potato topping, and, get this, baked beans to join the fish in the filling. To make this pie, the cooked fish sticks are layered onto the bottom of a casserole dish before having a can of baked beans in tomato sauce, cheese, and mashed potato layered on top. They recommend serving the meal with some steamed greens to make it a complete dinner. And honestly?It sounds pretty good! Crunchy fish sticks, tangy beans, melted cheese and some fluffy potatoes is the kind of stick to your ribs meal that would be hard not to fall in love with. Plus, it comes with some added benefits, too. The addition of canned beans is a cheap way to add a boost of fiber and protein, and the cheese and tomato sauce will make this meal tempting to even the fussiest of eaters.
12. Turn them into croutons to serve with soup
What could be more comforting than a big bowl of soup? If you like to drink your greens then this pea and pesto soup with fish stick croutons is for you. There's no doubt that pea and white fish go well together. Something like this Alaskan Halibut with a snap pea sauce is a springtime delight, and, of course a classic British fish and chips will often come with a side of the green vegetables. So topping your pea soup with chopped up fish sticks is certainly going to taste good. They'll also add a nice bit of texture to your liquid meal, which is an important factor to consider when building a satisfying meal. And while this simple pea and mint soup is a light way to easily pack in a good serving of vegetables, it does lack a good source of protein. Adding a fish stick crouton is not only going to add texture and flavor to your pea soup, but it'll also make a much more satiating meal, all the way down to the last slurp.
13. Make a fish stick parm
A classic chicken parmesan (a simple dish of a cheesy, breaded filet of chicken on top of some tomatoey pasta) is an American favorite for a reason. Crisp chicken, a good carb hit, and, of course, a generous portion of cheese is a recipe built for success. But why not switch things up a little bit and, instead of breaded chicken, top your spaghetti with fish sticks? Just five store cupboard ingredients are all you'll need to make this fish stick parmesan, and it'll only take 30 minutes from start to end before you get to sit down and enjoy the fruits of your labor.
If you want to make it a little more elevated, then be sure to pick up the best marinara sauce you can get your hands on (this list of store-bought marinara sauces ranked worst to first should help). Or really get your chef on and try your hand at an easy homemade sauce. Whichever you choose, making a fish stick parmesan is a simple, quick way to upgrade your store-bought fish sticks.