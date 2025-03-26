Why Aldi Once Recalled More Than 130,000 Pounds Of Turkey Sausage

Aldi is beloved by shoppers for its low prices and quality products, but like any grocery seller, the chain isn't perfect and has faced its share of product recalls. A prominent one came in 2024, when the chain was forced to recall over 130,000 pounds of turkey sausage. The reason was concerning but not entirely outlandish: bone fragments contaminating the meat.

The 133,039 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage were sold under the Parkview brand name as "turkey Polska kielbasa." Both the company and the USDA received multiple complaints about the issue before the January 2024 recall, including one instance of injury. Neither Aldi nor the feds provided details on how the contamination may have happened.

Aldi's recall announcement noted that the 13-ounce packages were sold in 35 states and Washington, D.C. and advised shoppers to discard or return them for a full refund. With a use-by date of April 2024, the product has long expired by now. However, any remaining packages which may have been frozen by consumers for later use should be thrown out, so check your freezer.

