Why Aldi Once Recalled More Than 130,000 Pounds Of Turkey Sausage
Aldi is beloved by shoppers for its low prices and quality products, but like any grocery seller, the chain isn't perfect and has faced its share of product recalls. A prominent one came in 2024, when the chain was forced to recall over 130,000 pounds of turkey sausage. The reason was concerning but not entirely outlandish: bone fragments contaminating the meat.
The 133,039 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage were sold under the Parkview brand name as "turkey Polska kielbasa." Both the company and the USDA received multiple complaints about the issue before the January 2024 recall, including one instance of injury. Neither Aldi nor the feds provided details on how the contamination may have happened.
Aldi's recall announcement noted that the 13-ounce packages were sold in 35 states and Washington, D.C. and advised shoppers to discard or return them for a full refund. With a use-by date of April 2024, the product has long expired by now. However, any remaining packages which may have been frozen by consumers for later use should be thrown out, so check your freezer.
A notable but not record-breaking recall
Although there's no doubt this was among the biggest turkey recalls in U.S. history, it's crucial to keep this incident in context. Aldi's recall was just a tiny fraction compared to the nearly 12 million pounds of BrucePac turkey products recalled in 2024 over listeria concerns. Still, it's also almost ten times the volume as a 2021 recall of over 14,000 pounds of Butterball ground turkey contaminated with plastic. Nevertheless, it's solidly among the biggest food recalls in Aldi history, which have ranged from salads to sandwiches to frozen items.
Aldi's turkey sausage was one of around 300 U.S. food recalls in 2024 and part of just 4.1% involving foreign materials contaminating products. Fortunately, the USDA described the single injury from this recall as "minor," but those affected by other recalls haven't been so lucky. Nearly 500 people were sent to the hospital by food recall-related issues in 2024, including 19 who eventually died.
To be sure, Aldi typically offers excellent deals and quality store-brand products, including some, like Benton's Chocolate Chip Cookies and Burman's Ketchup, that are better than the originals. Still, the store is vulnerable to the same issues as any other food distributor, making it worthwhile to keep an eye on active recalls to stay safe and healthy.