The Biggest Turkey Recalls In US History

When the Plymouth settlers and the Wampanoag sat down for the first Thanksgiving feast, we doubt they paid any mind to the corporate food recalls that could one day plague the dishes on their table. A few centuries later, things are a bit different. If history has taught the food industry anything, it's that everything and anything on sale in grocery stores can be recalled in a food safety panic — and unfortunately, that includes turkey.

Like all meat products, turkey has been embroiled in its fair share of urgent recalls. This usually comes down to some kind of contamination, from harmful bacteria such as salmonella and listeria to unexpected foreign objects like plastic. The more processed the turkey — or, in other words, the more time it spends in a production line — the higher the odds of contamination. On extremely rare occasions, this contamination can even prove to have fatal consequences. From turkey breast to ready-to-eat turkey products, here are some of the most major recalls to hit the industry over the years.