Creamy Avocado Salsa Verde Recipe

Most of us likely picture a red, tomato-based bowlful when salsa comes to mind, but in fact, salsa can come in all varieties of colors, textures, flavors, and spice levels. There's pico de gallo, for example, which boasts a familiar red hue but is a rather chunky take on a dip that is often super-smooth. Mango salsa incorporates a sweet, fruity element into a dip that's otherwise mostly savory. Then there's salsa verde, a distinctly green take on salsa, and one that almost always features green tomatillos at its base, which contribute both flavor and that notable hue.

Recipe developer Kara Barrett's creamy avocado salsa verde packs in all of the flavors of tomatillo-based salsa, but with the added rich, buttery goodness of another popular produce item, avocado. "This salsa is a creamy and fresh-tasting alternative to regular salsa," Barrett says. "I like that the roasted ingredients add a little depth, while the avocado makes it rich and velvety." She also highlights the fact that, while this crowd-pleasing recipe is super easy to make, it's one that's also incredibly versatile as a dip, a sauce, or a condiment. Requiring just 20 minutes of your time, you can whip up this ultra-fresh dip on a whim and simply pair it with tortilla chips for a unique offering at your next potluck or gathering.

