This Texas Restaurant Is Home To A Steak Challenge Only 11% Have Conquered

There are at least 14 foods that actually are bigger in Texas, and at the very top of that list is the massive hunk of meat served at the Big Texan Steak Ranch in Amarillo. Truly putting the "challenge" in "food challenge," the meal that competitive eaters and free-food enthusiasts alike try to finish at this time-honored establishment includes three cocktail shrimp, a loaded baked potato, a salad, a dinner roll (with butter included and required), and an absolute mammoth of a sirloin steak that weighs in at 72 ounces.

Not only must you consume every bite (sans fat and gristle) to win the challenge and get out of the $72 bill, but you must do it all in under an hour. There are other rules that daredevil customers must follow, like not leaving the table, not accepting help with cutting or eating, and absolutely no puking.

The famous food challenge has been accepted by adept eaters like Adam Richman, who chose the Big Texan for his first "Man v. Food" challenge. He made it look easy, putting away the whole meal with just over 29 minutes left on the clock. Most folks, however, don't fare quite as well. As of this writing, a whopping 94,705 people have taken on the challenge since its inception in 1962, but only 10,413 have successfully completed it. (For those without a calculator handy, that's a low 11%.)

