From Ribeye To T-Bone: Steakhouse Chef Reveals The Perfect Pan For 4 Cuts Of Steak

Lean, delicate, and tender, filet mignon demands a pan that delivers steady, controlled heat without scorching. For a flawless sear, "Use a small, oval-shaped, thick cast-iron pan for evenly distributed heat," chef Emmanuel Inocencio advises. Since filets lack the marbling that naturally bastes fattier cuts, they should be handled with care. "Too much time on a heated surface, and the meat can burn or hit a doneness that's going to be too much for the guest — very quickly," he cautions.

Advertisement

The key is a two-step cooking process: a hard sear on the stovetop followed by a gentle finish in the oven. Start by heating about ½ tablespoon of grapeseed or canola oil in the cast iron. Both of these neutral oils boast high smoke points that preserve the steak's pure flavor. "Stay away from olive oil; It burns too fast at high heat," he warns. Once the oil shimmers, sear the steak for two minutes per side, then transfer the pan to a 425-degree oven for seven minutes for a lovely medium-rare.

If you don't have a cast iron skillet, a thick-bottomed stainless steel pan is a viable alternative. "It holds more heat but takes longer to heat up, and then you have to be incredibly careful about timing the searing." The right pan (and an eye on the clock) assures that this prized cut remains succulent.

Advertisement