10 Mistakes Everyone Makes With Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo is one of the most famous and well-liked Italian dishes across the United States. Starring fettuccine, a ribbon-like pasta, and a delicious white creamy and buttery sauce, this rich, satisfying dish is one of the most-ordered pasta dishes anywhere you can get your pasta fix. You may assume that fettuccine Alfredo was brought across the pond to us from Italy — and while you're not wrong, the dish itself has evolved over time from how Alfredo di Lelio himself created it. In the early 1900s, Alfredo started serving fettuccine pasta with copious amounts of butter, Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, and some pasta water as a comfort meal that then turned into a staple at his restaurant. The "Americanized" version of fettuccine Alfredo we know and love today has a sauce of thicker consistency thanks to the addition of heavy cream and sometimes flour.

If you get a hankering for fettuccine Alfredo at home, you can grab a jar of store-bought sauce, toss it on your pasta, and voilà! You may find that those varieties don't live up to the hype. But if you really want to be guaranteed a delicious dish, making your own fettuccine Alfredo from scratch can yield insanely scrumptious results. There are some big mistakes you'll want to avoid in the cooking process, from creating the sauce to choosing your pasta type and even how you store it. Read on to find out how you can recreate your version of fettuccine Alfredo that impresses the pickiest of palates.