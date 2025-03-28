Should You Rinse Canned Chicken?

With so many simple ways to make canned chicken taste better (like adding flavorful sauces and spices), this versatile ingredient absolutely deserves to be in your pantry. Most canned food is pretty user-friendly. These products come pre-cooked, so you only need to open, heat (if preferred), and serve. When it comes to canned chicken, you might wonder whether rinsing is necessary before incorporating it in recipes. While not mandatory from a safety perspective, the practice of rinsing is recommended because it can enhance flavor and nutrition.

Canned chicken is typically packed in water, and manufacturers add ingredients prior to heating the cans, which both cooks the meat and kills any germs. Some canned meat only includes salt, while others contain additional flavoring agents such as broth. In many cases, the flavor of the canning liquid can have an artificial quality, so rinsing and draining the meat is encouraged if you want to enjoy the full flavor of the chicken. Rinsing canned meat can also eliminate some of the sodium, much like rinsing canned beans and vegetables before eating.