We Tried 9 Aldi Frozen Breakfasts And This Was Hands-Down The Best One
You'll almost never see name-brand products at Aldi because the chain prioritizes its private-label goods over other items. The grocery chain's privately developed products are designed to offer impressive quality and affordability, ensuring shoppers are getting a great value. However, this process offers another advantage in that customers can find unique items at Aldi that won't break their grocery budget. In our worst-to-best ranking of select Aldi frozen breakfasts, we designated the Breakfast Best Pancakes & Sausage On-A-Stick the superior offering among frozen products like French toast sticks and ham & cheddar omelet bites. According to our reviewer, this corndog-like product "was by far my favorite breakfast treat I sampled."
We primarily based our ranking on texture and flavor, although factors like nutrient-richness and convenience also played small roles. The winning product offered a "nice and crispy" outer pancake, while the "sweetness of the pancake batter is the perfect complement to the savoriness of the sausage on the inside." It seems Aldi fans on Reddit share our opinion of this impressive breakfast offering. As one person commented, "Pancake and sausage on a stick! Huge W for our household."
Tips for serving Aldi's Pancakes & Sausage On-A-Stick
Our reviewer notes that these babies take a little longer to prepare than similar frozen breakfast foods, so "they're probably better suited for a leisurely weekend morning." That explains why they made an appearance in a Reddit thread requesting brunch ideas that use Aldi foods. According to one commenter, "I haven't tried them, but the pancake dipped sausage on a stick things are supposed to be good ..." We can definitely vouch for their quality, but how can you make this frozen breakfast treat a bit more brunch-able?
In keeping with a grand breakfast tradition, this product pairs perfectly with maple syrup. In this case, consider using a fancy infused syrup featuring flavors like vanilla bean, salted caramel, or ginger root for a little something different. In addition to the standard condiment, why not add some other dipping sauces to your brunch table? Our three-ingredient blueberry jam would nicely contrast the richness of the pancake and sausage. If you want a zestier brunch spread, mango dipping sauce with mayo, lime juice, jalapeño, and cilantro is another great addition. You can also bring out the sweetness of the pancake batter by sprinkling some powdered sugar over it.