We Tried 9 Aldi Frozen Breakfasts And This Was Hands-Down The Best One

You'll almost never see name-brand products at Aldi because the chain prioritizes its private-label goods over other items. The grocery chain's privately developed products are designed to offer impressive quality and affordability, ensuring shoppers are getting a great value. However, this process offers another advantage in that customers can find unique items at Aldi that won't break their grocery budget. In our worst-to-best ranking of select Aldi frozen breakfasts, we designated the Breakfast Best Pancakes & Sausage On-A-Stick the superior offering among frozen products like French toast sticks and ham & cheddar omelet bites. According to our reviewer, this corndog-like product "was by far my favorite breakfast treat I sampled."

We primarily based our ranking on texture and flavor, although factors like nutrient-richness and convenience also played small roles. The winning product offered a "nice and crispy" outer pancake, while the "sweetness of the pancake batter is the perfect complement to the savoriness of the sausage on the inside." It seems Aldi fans on Reddit share our opinion of this impressive breakfast offering. As one person commented, "Pancake and sausage on a stick! Huge W for our household."