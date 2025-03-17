9 Aldi Frozen Breakfasts, Ranked From Worst To Best
As the old adage goes, breakfast is the most important meal of the day — so it's important to fill this morning meal with the most delicious food possible. While freshly made classics like eggs, bacon, and bagels are all mouthwatering additions to a breakfast spread, sometimes you need something a little more streamlined for busy mornings. That's where the convenience of frozen foods comes in.
It doesn't get easier than popping something into the microwave or tossing a tray into the oven to prep your meal. Though dinner and lunch are known for these easy frozen meals (TV dinner, anyone?), frozen food isn't always the obvious choice for breakfast. But some grocery chains — such as Aldi — are trying to change that. A dedicated breakfast section in the freezer aisle makes it easy to stock up on long-lasting foods to keep on hand for your first meal of the day — some Aldi brand products are even better than the original inspiration.
I headed to my local Aldi to sample an array of frozen breakfast items. Read on to discover which products are fast, easy, and delicious and which you should avoid on your next grocery run.
9. Breakfast Best Heat-N-Serve Sausage Links
In a ranking of the best frozen sausage brands, these fully cooked sausage links from Aldi brand Breakfast Best would not have done well. It's also why they end up at the bottom of this ranking. They are just unappetizing on all fronts. The strange, lumpy exterior looks nothing like you'd expect from a fresh, high-quality sausage, and the off-putting gray color made me slightly concerned about the overall quality of the meat. After warming them in the microwave for one minute, the disappointment continued. The sausages gave off a ton of grease as they warmed up, coating the exterior in excess oil that made for a slimy bite.
The flavor of the sausage itself was perfectly fine — not great, but not offensive. It was a milder sausage than most, with barely discernible sage or pepper taste (the hallmarks of a good breakfast sausage recipe, in my opinion). Instead, it had a sort of generic pork flavor. I just could not get past the unappetizing color and texture enough to enjoy even a single bite. Honestly, your breakfast would probably be better off with no sausage at all. The only saving grace? I didn't have to waste too much time preparing these to have them go uneaten.
8. Whole & Simple Omelet Breakfast Bites With Pepper, Uncured Ham & Cheddar
Fast, easy, and healthy breakfasts are a staple in my household, so I was hoping these omelet breakfast bites from Whole & Simple would be perfect to add to our usual rotation. But after warming up these egg bites in the microwave, I quickly changed my mind. The bites are incredibly mushy, especially in the center. If I hadn't known it was supposed to be eggs, I would've never guessed based on the bizarre watery consistency and overall lack of prominent egg flavor. The prevailing flavor in the bites is ham, which does offer a nice salty, savory taste. Even that, however, isn't enough to safe this frozen snack that also contains green and red bell peppers and sharp cheddar cheese.
While the texture and flavor were severely lacking, these egg bites do make up for those in decent nutritional content ((they're packed with protein and relatively low in both sugar and calories). Unlike many frozen breakfasts — like Aldi's frozen pancake and sausage on a stick — they are a fairly nutrient-dense option to start your day but only if you can get past the mush.
7. Breakfast Best Breakfast Bites French Toast Pork Meatballs
These French toast-flavored meatballs from Aldi brand Breakfast Best piqued my interest as I checked out at the store — I have never seen or tasted anything like them. After heating them in the oven for 20 minutes and conducting a taste test, it was immediately clear why. Aldi's flavored meatballs are, in a word, weird.
Flavor-wise, they have a strange mix of maple syrup and cinnamon alongside the usual flavors of breakfast sausage like sage, fennel, and black pepper. The exterior of the pork meatballs did have a nice crust while the inside was tender, but that nice texture was overshadowed by the bizarre flavor combo.
Another part of the problem was that eating meatballs for breakfast felt inherently wrong. Meatballs are usually reserved in my mind for topping spaghetti or smothered in marinara on a meatball sub. I had a hard time getting past the idea of eating meatballs in general any time before noon. Though I'm not horribly offended by these breakfast meatballs, they are certainly not something I would go out of my way to eat again.
6. Breakfast Best Sausage Breakfast Skillet
If you want to beef up your usual scrambled eggs with a bland mix of veggies, this frozen sausage breakfast skillet mix from Breakfast Best is for you. Made from frozen cubed potatoes, bell peppers, onions, and sausage, this hash of sorts did get major points for ease. All you need to do is dump it into a pan, cook for about 10 minutes, add in your scrambled eggs — and voila! Your breakfast is ready to go.
Upon tasting, it was immediately clear that the frozen veggie and sausage mix was lacking anything in the way of seasoning. I added a generous amount of salt simply to make it palatable, but it was still in need of a lot of doctoring up to make it worth rebuying. Even the sausage — which, notably, tastes more like Italian sausage than breakfast sausage, thanks to overpowering amounts of fennel — wasn't enough to add any pizzazz.
In very small fine print on the back of the bag, the manufacturer recommends adding toppings like ketchup or hot sauce (bringing to mind gourmet hot sauces everyone needs to try). If you opt to add this breakfast skillet to your cart at Aldi, be sure to take that advice.
5. Breakfast Best Biscuit Sandwich With Sausage, Egg & Cheese
Biscuit sandwiches are my personal favorite when it comes to indulgent breakfast foods, so I was eager to try this frozen variation from Aldi brand Breakfast Best. But after my first bite, my excitement faded. The sausage, egg, and cheese on the sandwich were passable (though nothing to write home about), but where this really goes wrong is with the biscuit.
The ideal biscuit is light, fluffy, and airy. It should have a buttery, slightly sweet flavor with a hint of salt that keeps you coming back for bite after bite. The biscuit used for this breakfast sandwich, however, missed the mark on all counts. It was extremely dense and dry, soaking up all the moisture in your mouth and leaving you parched after each bite.
The flavor was incredibly bland, offering nothing of the buttery goodness you'd expect. It didn't help that most of the cheese melted out during the microwaving process — despite following the instructions to a T — so there was none of that gooey, creamy taste to offset the less-than-impressive biscuit. If you are eager to find the best frozen breakfast sandwiches to keep on hand, there are other options, including Aldi's croissant variation later on this list, for both better flavor and texture.
4. Breakfast Best Pre-Cooked Sausage Patties
Whether you're looking to add a bit more protein to your morning or love the savory flavor of classic breakfast sausage, consider adding these pre-cooked patties from Breakfast Best to your next grocery list. The generously sized sausages have a classically sage-y taste, powerful umami flavor, and perfect level of saltiness that will leave you satisfied.
Now for the downsides. These patties were a little greasy upon removing them from the microwave, which is especially noticeable because the instructions direct you to heat them up on a paper towel. When the patties are removed, the evidence of excess oil is apparent. They also develop a slightly rubbery texture when heated in the microwave. Heating them in a skillet, however, eliminates that problem if you have a little bit of extra time to spare.
These versatile patties are perfect for noshing on with eggs or other breakfast favorites but are also a convenient way to make your own breakfast sandwiches at home (especially because they're ready after just a minute in the microwave). This fast, convenient, and tasty product checks all of the boxes in my book.
3. Breakfast Best Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissant Sandwiches
A delicious breakfast sandwich is that much better when served on a buttery, flaky croissant. The same can be said for this Aldi Breakfast Best frozen variation. The sausage, egg, and cheese sandwich has a nice mix of flavors; no one ingredient overpowers the others, creating a balanced bite.
The sausage has a savory, umami quality that contrasts nicely with the mild flavor and fluffy texture of the egg. Melted cheese is a must on any breakfast sandwich, and this one doesn't disappoint, with plentiful, gooey cheese that surprisingly didn't seep out as it warmed in the microwave.
The croissant had its signature, ultra-buttery flavor, but the texture is where things went a little south. It was very dense, giving it a tough and chewy texture — especially on the bottom of the sandwich. Though not a dealbreaker, the texture knocks it down a few rungs from freshly made sandwiches of the same variety. All in all, though, this sandwich is tasty and great for a quick, satisfying morning meal.
2. Breakfast Best French Toast Sticks
If you're a sugary breakfast fan, these double cinnamon French toast sticks are for you. Fashioned in convenient handheld strips, this Breakfast Best product is like traditional French toast but in a finger-food format. After only 1 minute and 20 seconds in the microwave, they're ready to eat for maximum convenience.
Each strip has a subtle, eggy flavor, but the prominent taste is that of sugar. They also have a strong maple taste and are finished in a healthy coating of cinnamon, giving them an almost churro-like appeal. I would traditionally put maple syrup on top of French toast, but these strips are so sweet that they don't need any extra.
While I loved the taste, the texture left a little something to be desired. French toast should be fluffy, airy, and light. The microwave cooking method, however, resulted in some sogginess, making the strips a little mushy for my liking. I cooked a second batch in the oven, but unfortunately, the sogginess wasn't any better. It seems like it's an unfortunate by-product of freezing the bread (bread is key to making the fluffiest French toast). If you grab these on your next Aldi trip, skip the oven and go straight to the microwave to save time and hassle.
1. Breakfast Best Pancakes And Sausage On-A-Stick
This Breakfast Best pancakes and sausage on a stick that's similar to a corndog was the most unique item I picked up at Aldi, and I honestly went into this taste test expecting to hate it. Much to my surprise, this was by far my favorite breakfast treat I sampled.
The pancake exterior got nice and crispy in the oven, creating a great crunch when you take your first bite. The sweetness of the pancake batter is the perfect complement to the savoriness of the sausage on the inside, so it satisfies any breakfast craving. It's no surprise that dipping it in maple syrup made it even better.
The inner layer where the pancake and sausage meet was the tiniest bit mushy, but it was easy to overlook and didn't majorly affect the texture as a whole (and definitely not enough to keep me from eating these again). The only downside is that these have to bake for 20 minutes in the oven, so they're not a good grab-and-go breakfast. Instead, they're probably better suited for a leisurely weekend morning.
Methodology
I visited my local Aldi location and purchased every item available in the frozen breakfast section. Each product was prepared according to the package instructions for an at-home taste test. When sampling each product, I evaluated it based on two main criteria: taste and texture. While other factors — like ease of preparation and nutrition content — were taken into consideration, the actual experience of eating the food was most heavily weighted to determine the above rankings.