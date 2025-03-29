The Largest Beef Recall To Hit The US, Explained

The businesses that raise cattle and produce beef in the U.S. must adhere to strict rules and regulations. These rules not only protect consumers, but they also safeguard animals against needless cruelty, which is precisely what occurred in a California-based meat-packing facility in 2007. According to footage disseminated by the Humane Society, staff members at Hallmark Meat Packing plant were seen using brutal methods to cajole weakened, potentially sick cows to slaughter. This plant was providing meat to the Westland Meat Company, which in turn was distributing the beef to National School Lunch programs as well as families and elderly individuals in need.

The actions of Hallmark Meat Packing resulted in a massive recall of 143 million pounds of beef — the largest in the nation's history. Despite the recall, many potentially sick cows were slaughtered, and the resulting beef was distributed. Fortunately, no illnesses were linked to the meat prior to the animal abuse issue coming to light. While the incident doesn't rank among the most deadly recalled foods in American history (a list that does include Boar's Head deli meat and certain brands of cantaloupe), the cruelty exhibited toward the cattle was appalling and ultimately led to a massive judgement of $497 million, the highest amount ever awarded for animal abuse. Due to the expenses associated with the recall, Hallmark Meat Packing eventually filed for bankruptcy.

