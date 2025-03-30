The Major Cheese Brand Recall That Affected Aldis In 37 States

Companies implement voluntary recalls when a major issue regarding a product is brought to light. These recalls occur in conjunction with supervisory agencies such as the FDA to ensure consumers remain protected against dangerous, faulty, or misrepresented products. In 2023, a packaging issue affected Kraft Singles American cheese distributed to Aldi and other grocery stores. The problem resulted from small pieces of plastic that remained stuck to cheese slices after opening, which some consumers claimed to have inadvertently eaten and choked on. This issue led to a recall of an estimated 83,800 cases of product.

Advertisement

Overall, Aldi locations in 37 states (plus Washington D.C.) were affected by the recall, including Wisconsin, West Virginia, Virginia, Vermont, Texas, Tennessee, South Dakota, South Carolina, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Oklahoma, Ohio, North Dakota, North Carolina, New York, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Nebraska, Missouri, Mississippi, Minnesota, Michigan, Massachusetts, Maryland, Kentucky, Kansas, Iowa, Indiana, Illinois, Georgia, Florida, Delaware, Connecticut, California, Arkansas, Arizona, and Alabama. Keep in mind Aldi has locations in 38 states, which shows just how impactful this recall was for the chain. This cheese recall was so widespread that the incident was included in our list of the biggest food recalls in Aldi's history, which also includes foods like meat, fruit, and frozen peas.

Advertisement