Guy Fieri Starts His Day With This Energizing Drink
We all have a morning routine to help us start the day. For many, that includes an eye-opening caffeinated beverage — or two. Count celebrity chef Guy Fieri among them. Whether he's managing his network of restaurants or preparing for one of his numerous food shows, he prefers the Americano.
Fieri revealed his regular beverage in an interview with GQ, in which he described his 6 a.m. daily wake-up. In its simplest form, an Americano is just a shot of espresso diluted with 8 to 12 ounces of water, creating a drink roughly the same in volume as a typical brewed cup of coffee. As he does with much of his food and media empire, Fieri puts his own stamp on the drink. He told the Wall Street Journal he typically adds a touch of half-and-half or almond milk to the traditionally black beverage. The result sounds a bit closer to a Breve coffee (which entails steaming the half-and-half before adding it to undiluted espresso) or a cafe au lait, where milk is steamed and combined in equal parts with brewed coffee.
Fieri didn't elaborate on how he came to prefer this modified Americano, but it's easy to see the drink's attraction. In addition to caffeination, it offers a robust flavor and unique espresso mouthfeel that typical brewed coffee can't match. It also avoids the extra steps and ingredients required of other, more complicated espresso drinks such as lattes or cappuccinos.
Fieri favorites: coffee, tequila, and more
Guy Fieri noted in his GQ interview that he loves good coffee, and his actions and business decisions clearly support that. He partnered with Alliant Coffee to produce Flavortown Roasts, which promises "bold taste and funky flavors." They're available in single-serve cups in varieties like Guy's American Diner Blend, Redwood Roast, Bananas Foster, and Hazelnut Cinnamon Roll. However, his typical routine skips the coffee pods. In 2010, he shared with Mastering the Art of Living that he used either a French press or Breville espresso maker.
Besides that, there's not much else on the breakfast menu in the Fieri household. Common breakfast foods (like eggs) are among the relatively small list of foods Fieri just couldn't eat. He told GQ that he usually doesn't eat until lunch, which is generally a light one.
Of course, coffee is just one of the many things Fieri drinks regularly. Others include tequila (his own brand co-owned with musician Sammy Hagar) and the unique Italian amaro Fernet Branca, a longtime favorite. Despite the big flavors and sometimes outrageous dishes he's known for, those looking to start the day like Fieri can keep it simple. Just brew up an Americano and enjoy a Flavortown-approved energy boost.