Guy Fieri Starts His Day With This Energizing Drink

We all have a morning routine to help us start the day. For many, that includes an eye-opening caffeinated beverage — or two. Count celebrity chef Guy Fieri among them. Whether he's managing his network of restaurants or preparing for one of his numerous food shows, he prefers the Americano.

Advertisement

Fieri revealed his regular beverage in an interview with GQ, in which he described his 6 a.m. daily wake-up. In its simplest form, an Americano is just a shot of espresso diluted with 8 to 12 ounces of water, creating a drink roughly the same in volume as a typical brewed cup of coffee. As he does with much of his food and media empire, Fieri puts his own stamp on the drink. He told the Wall Street Journal he typically adds a touch of half-and-half or almond milk to the traditionally black beverage. The result sounds a bit closer to a Breve coffee (which entails steaming the half-and-half before adding it to undiluted espresso) or a cafe au lait, where milk is steamed and combined in equal parts with brewed coffee.

Advertisement

Fieri didn't elaborate on how he came to prefer this modified Americano, but it's easy to see the drink's attraction. In addition to caffeination, it offers a robust flavor and unique espresso mouthfeel that typical brewed coffee can't match. It also avoids the extra steps and ingredients required of other, more complicated espresso drinks such as lattes or cappuccinos.